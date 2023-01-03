.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and
early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the
south across the region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning,
heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon.
Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5
to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an
additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust
your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
As we start a new year, it’s important to remember that what we do at home can impact area rivers and lakes. The good news is that the same things that you do to keep your car or truck in working order can also prevent river pollution. Keep mind that while storm drains prevent street flooding, they also carry water (and any chemicals on sidewalks or streets) right to the nearest river or lake.
Fix oil leaks right away
With snow and slush on the ground it might be harder to see pools of oil under your car. But when we get a melt, it’s even easier for that oil to wash into the street, down the storm drain and into your local river or lake. That’s why it’s especially important fix any oil leaks right away.
If you do have a leak, make sure to park you car in a garage or someplace where you can put cardboard or rags under the car to capture the oil until you can make the repair, or take it to a garage.
Use a car wash
On days that warm up and when you want to wash salt and slush off your car, make sure to use a car wash. If you park your car or truck on the street or in a driveway and wash it, that soap, road salt and road gunk that you wash off your car will flow right into the street, down the storm drain and into the closest river or lake.
That’s why it’s important to wash your car or truck at a local car wash. Water from car washes goes to the city’s wastewater sewer system and we clean it before releasing it into a local river.
Drive slower and safer
This may seem like obvious advice. But drive slower, and don’t use cruise control while roads are slippery. This is important for your safety. It is also important for reducing river and lake pollution. Every car crash creates the opportunity for oil, antifreeze, gasoline and other chemicals to lead onto roads and into rivers and lakes.
So, take it easy on the roads in the new year. It will be better for you, your car, and our rivers and lakes.
Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.