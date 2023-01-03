As we start a new year, it’s important to remember that what we do at home can impact area rivers and lakes. The good news is that the same things that you do to keep your car or truck in working order can also prevent river pollution. Keep mind that while storm drains prevent street flooding, they also carry water (and any chemicals on sidewalks or streets) right to the nearest river or lake.

Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.

