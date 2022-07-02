These are certainly turbulent times. We’re experiencing the ongoing stress of the pandemic, worry about the long-term geopolitical effects of the war in Ukraine and daily concerns about the impact of inflation on our household budgets.
Layer on top of that the significant professional upheavals so many are experiencing. I know of one organization that recently lost four staff members in one month due to burnout and stress.
I’ve heard of nurses leaving their long-term positions to live with their families in RVs as they change course and become traveling nurses. And there are daily news reports about what is being referred to as The Great Resignation.
Many of my colleagues talk about difficulties in making plans and the need to repeatedly pivot due to the impact of the ever-changing nature of the environments in which they work. Their staff members are feeling fried, they can’t take on any additional responsibilities and they have no “cushion” left. Their window of tolerance has become so very small.
The concept of the window of tolerance was first developed by Dr. Daniel Siegel, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who specializes in interpersonal neurobiology. It refers to the mental and emotional state in which people can function most effectively while dealing with the demands and stress of their day-to-day lives.
The window of tolerance can be thought of as our comfort zone in which we maintain a calm and balanced state of mind. When external factors throw off that sense of balance, we are pushed out of our comfort zone and may respond by entering states known as hyperarousal and hypoarousal.
A hyperarousal state involves feeling overwhelmed and overstimulated. It may also include anxiety, panic and fear as is associated with a fight-or-flight response.
A hypoarousal state is marked by a lack of emotion, disconnection from others and low energy levels. There may be an aversion to physical activity as is common with the freeze response.
Given the environment in which we find ourselves these days, it may be more difficult for us to remain within our window of tolerance. However, victims of trauma, like sexual assault and domestic violence, are more likely to find it difficult to maintain that calm and balanced state.
They may seek out coping mechanisms such as overeating, overexercising and excessive drinking. They may also exhibit obsessive behaviors in an attempt to maintain a sense of control in reaction to the loss of control they experienced as a result of their trauma.
A first step toward achieving a healthier state of mind can be identifying and naming the behavior. We are then more likely to be able to move out of that behavior by being aware of its presence and motivations as well as its implications.
The good news is that there are many paths out of these behaviors and into health and wellness. These include lifestyle activities like exercise, journaling, meditation and yoga. Even something as simple as getting together with friends and family for coffee dates, walks around the neighborhood or exploring nature can help maintain that balanced state of mind.
There are also many available resources that can assist. These include podcasts, twelve-step meetings and support groups. Even simply talking with a friend who has been through something similar can be a great help.
We can all benefit from learning healthier ways of coping and dealing with stress. The more tools in our personal toolbox, the more likely it is that we will have the resources we need to maintain that window of tolerance during difficult times.