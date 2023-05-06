In conversations with people across Rice County, I find there is significant interest in what we do at HOPE Center. There is also very little knowledge about the breadth of our services or the significant needs of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
When someone calls HOPE Center, they speak with one of our client advocates. It is common for the caller to be feeling overwhelmed and needing to just speak with somebody about what’s going on. Oftentimes, the call is prompted by something having changed in their lives. It may have been an altercation, an escalation of a partner’s troubling behavior or an intervention by a friend or family member.
The HOPE Center advocate assesses the situation during that initial call. Is it simply a request for information? Is it a more involved situation that might involve making a police report? Is a trip to the emergency room required?
Advocacy is an art, not a science. Assessing the situation involves more than simply listening to the facts that are presented during the call. Our staff pays attention to the sound of the caller’s voice and their sense of urgency as well as to what the caller isn’t saying. The victim’s situation can become so normalized in their mind that they may not recognize the seriousness of what they are experiencing.
In order to provide the best possible assistance, our advocates go through an initial 40 hours of training. There is also an extensive period of shadowing our more experienced staff members along with engagement with various agencies with whom we work.
The handling of every client case at HOPE Center includes consults among staff members. There are so many nuances and so many variables involved that these conversations are necessary in order to determine the best way forward for each case.
Here is an overview of the most common types of services we provide our clients:
• Law enforcement or emergency-room staff may call HOPE Center to provide support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. We can begin the process of identifying the individual’s various needs, start the process of connecting with the appropriate resources and talk through what to expect.
• We walk our clients through the court process, helping them to understand every step and assisting them with their preparation. We accompany them to court as needed and we go to court on their behalf when appropriate.
• Many of our clients are in immediate need of housing. We connect them with Ruth’s House, the Community Action Center or other agencies that may be a good fit due to location, a particular cultural focus or other factors.
• To help protect clients from their abusers, we provide assistance with completing forms, electronic filing, as well as guidance through and advocacy in the court system with the processes related to obtaining orders for protection and harassment restraining orders.
• Our clients may need help with safety planning. We provide advice (e.g., can the abuser track the victim’s location via the GPS on a mobile phone or through a device on the car, is their computer being monitored?) along with information on possible next steps.
• Clients with children are often faced with child-custody issues and we identify the appropriate legal aid resources and provide advocacy throughout the related legal process. It may also help to connect with a school social worker to assist with safety concerns and to serve as a liaison between the school and the parent.
While this list of services provides examples of the concrete value we provide our clients, I think it’s just as critical to note the benefit to our clients that might be more intangible. We are a calm presence amid the chaos and, perhaps most importantly, we’re there for them when nobody else is.