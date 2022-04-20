The Legislative session ends May 23, and we now have details on the plans of the House DFL and the Senate GOP for our historic budget surplus.
The House DFL seeks to address the deep needs that many Minnesotans are facing. The Senate GOP focuses on permanent tax cuts that benefit the wealthiest Minnesotans while making it harder to fund what we need for our schools, child care and people with disabilities and seniors in future years.
The House DFL’s top spending priority is education. We direct nearly a third of the budget surplus — $3 billion — toward public schools to help schools across the state facing the reality of cuts without funding support. Our plan addresses the huge needs presented by the special education cross subsidy, student mental health, and the needs of English language learners.
In contrast, the Senate GOP proposes spending $30 million of our record surplus on our schools.
When I drive to the Capitol I pass people living in tents. Young people in Northfield talk to me about the need for affordable housing, as do leaders in Lonsdale. Affordable housing is a statewide need, and everyone deserves a roof over their head.
The House DFL budget allocates $2 billion across many categories — an unprecedented amount. We propose support for emergency shelter, rental assistance, housing infrastructure bonds and down payment assistance.
In contrast, the Senate GOP budget provides $50 million for housing.
We have heard clearly from families that they need help affording child care, and employers want parents to find child care too. Our plan makes child care assistance available to more families in Minnesota, and offers a child care tax credit of $3,000 per child to families with children ages 0-5.
In addition, we know that student loan debt is a big financial burden for young people in Minnesota. The House DFL plan offers a $1,400 student loan tax credit as well to help students retire their debt and afford their lives.
The GOP led Senate proposes using $8.3 billion of the budget surplus — almost all of it — on permanent tax cuts that will primarily benefit the wealthiest Minnesotans. 500,000 of Minnesota’s neediest households, nearly 10% of Minnesotans, are left out of receiving any benefit from the GOP plan.
The GOP permanent tax cuts send less than a third of the tax savings to the bottom 60% of Minnesota earners who need it the most. Their plan for eliminating taxes on Social Security is even worse with 60% of the tax savings going to the wealthiest 20%.
Why is the Senate GOP prioritizing the wealthiest Minnesotans?
I believe in a Minnesota where we support those who need it the most, and provide our children, no matter what they look like or where they live, with the best education possible.
The House DFL plan meets the deep needs Minnesotans face right now. The Senate GOP plan gives more money to those who already have more money.