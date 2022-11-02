...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS
EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY...
Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition,
afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will
result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start
will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to
control.
I am writing in support of Gerry Hoisington for Rice County commissioner of District 3 in Faribault.
In the time that I have known Gerry I have witnessed his strong character through his humility, steadfast faith, leadership in his profession, and loyalty to his family and community.
Gerry believes in the power of transparency, and I know he will do his utmost to be accessible to the residents of Rice County. Taxpayers need and deserve full access to pending plans and upcoming votes, with the ability to give input and commentary throughout the process.
Gerry is ready to roll up his sleeves and go to work for us. He loves this community of which he has been a lifelong resident. He will work hard to ensure we all get the best governance — governance that upholds our liberties, stewards our resources, promotes prosperity and engages the citizenry. I
want Gerry to be my commissioner because he is a genuine, honest man of the people who understands what it means to be a servant leader. And for these reasons I fully support Gerry for Rice County commissioner.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.