This month both Faribault and Bethlehem Academy, along with many other Minnesota high schools across the state, celebrated their homecoming events with parades, dances and festivities.
Melinda Reeder is resident/principal of Bethlehem Academy.
This year is the first time schools were able to return to traditional homecoming events after COVID-19 protocols modified or cancelled so many of the festivities from the previous two years.
Celebrating this year came with great joy, and I am grateful that our local events in Faribault and at Bethlehem Academy were safe, especially after hearing of the violence at some schools’ homecoming festivities and experiencing this fear firsthand through my sister’s school where my niece and nephew attend. Fear should not be a part of homecoming events and I am thankful that as a school, Bethlehem Academy could pray together during our homecoming events.
Homecoming is a rich tradition inviting scholars, staff, alumni and families to gather in support of their school while sharing in memories and school spirit events. The tradition of homecoming began in the early 1900s where the first homecoming events were held at colleges. Over the years, high school homecoming events have mirrored the events once reserved for colleges.
What makes the events at Bethlehem Academy unique for this area is our inclusion of prayer throughout the week.
On Wednesday, during homecoming week, Mass was held with Father Mike Skluzacek, 1971 BA alumnus. He shared that growing in personal confidence, singing and learning to pray were the most essential learnings from his years at BA, even though he also loved the math and sciences. Father Skluzacek challenged our scholars to pray and read the Bible daily.
Along with our homecoming Mass with Divine Mercy Catholic School, we also began our pep fest with a prayer service led by our homecoming court. Our homecoming football game started, as all our athletic events do, in prayer.
Turning to prayer during homecoming is a blessing for our scholars, staff and families. Each day at Bethlehem Academy prayer is woven into the fabric of the school as we follow the four Dominican pillars of prayer, study, community and service.
We are thankful to have once again celebrated homecoming with full traditional events, but are also reminded of the power of prayer, and the need to continue to include it in our daily lives.
