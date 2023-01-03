1. Find out about financial energy assistance programs.
Many states, counties and cities provide programs that assist older adults with winter heating costs. Your local Area Agency on Aging is a reliable source of information about available community programs and eligibility requirements. Ask about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Weatherization Assistance Program, and other energy assistance.
2. Be aware of help available through utility companies.
Check with your gas, water, and electricity suppliers to see if they offer a monthly budget plan to help spread out those high energy costs this winter over an entire year. Often, they maintain special heating assistance funds, as well as “no cut off” guidelines to avoid termination of service for elderly, disabled and ill customers who have difficulty paying their bill.
Utility companies also are a major source for energy conservation information. They might be able to refer you to an expert to inspect your home for ways to make it more energy efficient or provide a list of contractors to tune up your furnace so that it is working at peak efficiency.
3. Look for ways to cut down on winter energy use.
Easy steps to take include using storm windows or inexpensive stretch window film to keep out drafts, using a programmable thermostat to lower temperature automatically when you are away from home or asleep, changing furnace filters at least every three months to keep the warm air flowing, and weather stripping or insulating the attic hatch or door to prevent warm air from leaking out of the house.
Although a log fire in your fireplace is nice, it does not heat your home because heated air drafts up the chimney. When not using your fireplace, close the damper.
4. Ensure your health and safety.
In addition to addressing the need to stay warm during winter, consider safety as well. Make sure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working properly; water pipes are insulated to avoid freezing and bursting; electrical cords on space heaters are not damaged and do not pose a tripping hazard; batteries and battery-powered flashlights are available; and a fire extinguisher is ready to use.
5. Have a backup plan.
Before you need them, consider alternative arrangements should extreme weather conditions require emergency action. These might include having another place to stay temporarily, asking someone to check on you daily especially if you live alone, making sure that your medicine and medical needs are met, and sharing contact information with everyone who would need it.
Follow these home energy tips to ensure that you or an older family member will be warm and safe during the cold winter months.