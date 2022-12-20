Along with the traditional tree and plum pudding, returning unwanted or non-fitting merchandise to stores seems to be an inevitable part of Christmas. Return problem merchandise as soon as possible. Some stores do not accept returns after 10 days. Other stores may charge a fee to return items.

Contact Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments