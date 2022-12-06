Are you unsure about what to get Grandma Betty or Grandpa Tom for a holiday gift? Do you need some gift ideas that are not typical like slippers or a box of candy? Choosing gifts for seniors is a bit more challenging than choosing a gift for a younger person.
Seniors might say they “don’t need anything.” However, many seniors are often delighted with a thoughtful gift that is both practical and unique.
The best way to choose great gifts for seniors is to ask the following questions.
• What are the seniors’ special interests or hobbies?
Try finding the senior a present related to their interest or hobby. For example, if the senior likes to fish, reserve an afternoon on a fishing charter on a nearby lake, or buy him a new fishing pole. If the senior loves genealogy, consider a local genealogy class.
• Does the senior have any physical limitations such as low vision or arthritis?
As seniors age, they often begin to struggle with low vision due to macular degeneration or glaucoma. Find practical gifts for seniors, such as a talking calculator, a talking indoor/outdoor thermometer, or a talking bathroom scale.
• Is the senior a grandparent? Would they enjoy a gift with a grandma or grandpa theme?
Some grandparents love a gift that acknowledges that they are a special grandma or special grandpa. Try a “You put the Grand in Grandmother” afghan, or a “Grandchildren Spoiled Here” doormat.
• Do you have a special nana, great-grandmother, or mom to remember with a special present?
Select a gift themed with all their special names.
• Do you have a practical senior who likes gifts for around the house?
Select a gift to aid the senior in mobility and independence, like lap desks, key holders, lamp remote to turn on the light, and related products.
• Do you have a fun-loving senior who would love a gift to keep them busy?
Consider large print activity books, large piece jigsaw puzzles and similar games for the senior.
Of course, the best gift idea for grandparents or a special senior in your life is the gift of time. Remember to make time for the seniors you love, whether it is through email, mail, phone, FaceTime, or a personal visit.
Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Contact her at waldn001@umn.edu.