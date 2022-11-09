The holiday season is upon us! With all the parties, shopping and religious celebrations, it can seem as if there is no room for anything but joy. As a licensed psychologist, I am here to tell you the forced glee and expectations of the holiday season can take a toll on our mental health. Some refer to it as Holiday Blues, and since the 2022 holiday season is expected to be the closest to pre-pandemic and pre-lockdown times, people may be caught off guard by the emotions that surface during the season.

Dr. Amy Strait, PsyD, LP, Allina Health Faribault Clinic

