The holiday season is upon us. With all the parties, shopping and religious celebrations, it can seem as if there is no room for anything but joy.
As a licensed psychologist, I am here to tell you the forced glee and expectations of the holiday season can take a toll on our mental health. Some refer to it as "holiday blues."
Since the 2022 holiday season is expected to be the closest to pre-pandemic and pre-lockdown times, people may be caught off guard by the emotions that surface during the season.
Holiday blues can include stress, anxiety, sadness and loneliness caused by the loss of a loved one, a longing to be with someone from the past, family gatherings, overspending and the pressure to purchase perfect holiday gifts.
People struggling under the weight of the season may find themselves unable to experience happiness or joy during pleasurable activities. They may eat and drink more than usual, experience short-term depression, find it difficult to concentrate or feel fatigued.
There seems to be a large effort to make the holidays magical for children and teens, but it can be a major source of anxiety for them as well. Take a minute to think about how children compare their list of holiday gifts. The fear of not keeping up with trends can be overwhelming. Children also feel the impact of divorce and financial strain in their homes, as well as parents who may not manage the holidays well.
While everyone is susceptible to sadness during the holiday season, it can be especially difficult for people already dealing with seasonal depression disorder or clinical depression. More than 60% of people with mental illness said the holidays make their conditions worse, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
There are ways to cope with the holiday blues:
• Release harmful emotions by sharing with others, speaking with a therapist, writing in a journal, dancing to music, painting or exercising to release emotional pain.
• Challenge yourself to avoid the “must” and “should” traps of the holidays.
• Take care of yourself. Try to keep sleep, healthy eating and exercise a priority throughout the season. Avoid excessive drug or alcohol use. Consider using a light box to improve your mood during days with less sunlight. Find ways to be good to yourself and give yourself a little extra care by taking a relaxing bath, reading a favorite book or enjoying a hobby.
• Acknowledge grief and loss of loved ones as well as lost time, memories and traditions. Allow yourself to honor and connect to these feelings rather than trying to push them away.
• Start each day with positive affirmations or keep a gratitude journal. Reminding yourself of what is going well or things you are thankful for don’t always happen naturally during times of distress.
• Give to others. One way to feel less lonely during the holidays is to give to others. Helping those who are less fortunate by donating or volunteering can create feelings of love, pride and connection.
Resources and professional help:
• Meditations are a useful and effective tool to address stress and harmful emotions. chopra.com/articles/3-meditations-to-get-you-in-the-holiday-spirit provides several examples of meditations to address themes of stress and gratitude for the holiday season.
• If you need help starting a conversation about mental health with a teen, check out ChangeToChill.org a mindfulness and stress relief resource for teens.
• Explore education resources from those with firsthand experiences, such as "Surviving the Holidays Without You" by Gary Roe and "Healing your Holiday Grief" by Alan Wolfelt.
• Call the Minnesota Warmline 651-288-0400 or text “Support” to 85511 if you are struggling but aren’t yet in crisis and need peer support or someone to talk with that has experience with similar struggles. Someone is available to listen to you, provide support, and connect you with resources.
• Mental Health Minnesota — at 651-493-6634 or 800-862-1799 or MentalHealthMN.org — has mobile mental health crisis teams available in every county, open 24/7. You can call or search the database to find the crisis team in your area.
• You can also call or text 988 to be connected to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, also available 24/7. Lifeline centers can work with you if you are experiencing a mental health crisis, connecting you to additional resources or crisis response as needed.