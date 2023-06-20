Organizations like the one I lead, the Rural Organizing Project of ISAIAH MN, have a goal of making Minnesota the best state for workers and families. We made so much progress this legislative session passing paid family and medical leave, major funding for child care and schools, and the state also made an historic investment in affordable housing, a key need across Minnesota.

Todd Lippert leads the Rural Organizing Project of Faith in Minnesota. He served two terms in the Minnesota House and is a pastor in the United Church of Christ.

