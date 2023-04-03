There are over 490 species of bees native to Minnesota. And 24 of those are bumble bees alone.
This diversity of bumble bees may be surprising, because many people think that a bumble bee is one species of bee instead of a whole group. But indeed, there are 24 different species of bumble bees in Minnesota, including the endangered rusty patched bumble bee. The rusty patched bumble bee has been listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act since 2017 and became Minnesota’s official state bee in 2019.
You may be thinking to yourself that one bumble bee basically looks the same as the next – how can you tell bumble bees apart? How can you figure out if there’s a rusty patched bumble bee in your flower garden?
Rusty patched bumble bees have a little brown-ish or rusty orange patch on their backs, explaining their name. The rusty patch typically makes a small “w” shape on the abdomen.
Another somewhat distinguishing feature is the thumb-tack. The hairs on the thorax of the rusty-patched bumble bees are yellow with a T-shaped area of black hairs with the top part of the T stretching between the wings with a thin line extending down the middle toward the back.
However, there are some other species of bumble bees that can have orange or brown markings, or the thumb-tack, so accurate identification can be difficult.
You can learn how to properly ID the rusty patched bumble bee and more by joining University of Minnesota Extension and our Bee Lab for a bumble bee identification workshop on June 10.
This workshop will train you to identify common bumble bees, safely handle and photograph bees, and record data. Weather permitting, we will get outside to find some bees on flowers.
The workshop will take place at the Rice County fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10. For more information and to register, visit z.umn.edu/BumblebeeIDFaribault.
Outside of you personally learning how to identify bumble bees, this training is important because the Midwest Bumble Bee Survey is looking for people willing to walk among flower patches, collecting data and photographing bumble bees. These data are crucial to informing conservation and recovery plans for threatened and endangered bumble bees.
After this workshop, you can adopt a grid cell, choose your survey location and help document bumble bee populations this summer. You can learn more about the Bumble Bee Atlas at mnbumblebeeatlas.umn.edu.
One reason it is especially timely to be able to identify bumble bees here in our neck of the woods is because parts of Rice and Steele counties are considered to be in the priority areas for rusty patched bumble bee habitat. Populations have been found in Northfield and Faribault in recent years.
Some tools that you can use to help identify bumble bees are iNaturalist (iNaturalist.org) or Bumble Bee Watch (bumblebeewatch.org), which are helpful apps for identifying and documenting bumble bees. There’s also some helpful photos and infographics at z.umn.edu/MNbumblebeeID and z.umn.edu/RPbumblebee.