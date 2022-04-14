Lions are united in global service in five areas of need that pose significant challenges to humanity: vision, diabetes, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.
We believe that by targeting our service in those five areas, we can truly make a difference in our communities and beyond. In our March column you read some of how Lions around the world, and we Faribault Lions, are serving those who deal with issues related to hunger.
Despite the recent snow and hail, it really is spring. And with Earth Day being April 22, it seemed like a good time to write about the environment.
From the Lions International website: “We serve to sustainably protect and restore the environment to improve the well-being of all communities.”
Lions around the world accomplish this through many different projects small and large. Many clubs are involved in recycling projects, including items such as paper, cans, electronics, printer cartridges and plastic.
Nearly every club in the U.S. collects used eyeglasses that are not only kept out of our landfills, but are recycled through vision projects in the developing world. Lions clubs also do highway and waterway cleanups, help furnish and maintain parks and plant trees.
A decade ago, our international president challenged the Lions around the world to plant 1 million trees during his year as president. That year Lions, including the Faribault Lions Club, planted over 12 million trees, and they continue to plant more trees every year.
Did you know that the average tree absorbs 48 pounds of carbon dioxide and produces 260 pounds of oxygen each year? That may not sound like a lot, but those 12 million trees remove the carbon footprint of 13,000 North Americans and provide enough oxygen for 120 million people.
Having a positive effect on the environment might feel like more than a single person can do, but every little bit helps, and together we can make a significant impact.
The Faribault Lions are undertaking a new project to collect plastic bags and other plastic film that can’t be recycled by the Rice County Recycling Center. Through the Trex Company this plastic is recycled and made into decking and other building materials. For every 500 pounds of plastic collected, a bench made of the recycled plastic is provided to the collecting organization.
It’s amazing how many plastic bags and wrappers are gathered in my house over the course of a month. We are planning for community events in the near future where you will be able to donate your collected plastic to this effort.
Here are some types of plastic you can save for recycling: clean and dry plastic bags (grocery, bread, newspaper, ice, cereal, softener salt), reclosable food storage bags, bubble wrap and plastic shipping envelopes, and plastic overwrap such as used around water bottles. Basically, if it stretches it can be recycled. If it crinkles (like cellophane) it cannot.
Watch for our announcements and help us do our part to preserve the environment. We hope to see several of those benches placed around town as testament to our effort to add this project to help preserve our environment.