I have been in the homes of the Samburu people of Kenya. Homes of some 150 square feet, housing three generations and built of mud, manure, sticks, cardboard and tin.
These semi-nomadic people look for two things when they move: water and education for their children.
I have lived with the nomadic herders in their felt yurts on the high desert in Mongolia while they tend their herds of yaks, sheep and goats. They send their children to a boarding school and do not see them for eight to nine months so they can receive an education.
I have visited orphanages in Myanmar where parents drop off their children at 4-5 years of age, knowing they may never see them again but assured they will get health care and education.
Mothers throughout the world want their children educated.
A young woman in Myanmar gave me a quote that I display prominently in my office. It reads: "Less for self, more for others, enough for all." It is a reminder of how education has provided a pathway for me to live a good life.
On Tuesday we have an opportunity to help the children of our schools. Let's show our young people we care. Vote yes, yes, yes.
