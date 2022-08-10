August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time designated to remind people of all ages about the importance of getting their recommended vaccines. Immunization programs have played a critical role in helping to eradicate or drastically reduce the spread of diseases like smallpox and polio.
With families preparing to send children back to school, dealing with the spread of the latest strain of COVID-19 and anticipating the upcoming flu season, it is important for everyone to get the recommended vaccines that are available to them.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many families may have fallen behind in both their childhood and adult vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes that the transition toward online learning profoundly impacted this, as its “public sector vaccine ordering data showed a 14% drop in 2020-2021 compared to 2019.”
To prevent and protect children from contracting health-threatening diseases, it’s imperative that families stay committed to their routine vaccinations.
The Minnesota Department of Health requires five mandatory kindergarten vaccines: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP); polio; measles, mumps, rubella (MMR); hepatitis B (Hep B); and varicella (chickenpox). For various reasons, some children may qualify for an exemption.
The CDC found that there was a national decrease in the number of kindergarteners receiving some required vaccinations in 2020-2021.
Middle school children are due for tetanus and meningitis vaccines and high school seniors need to have their meningitis booster done before school starts.
To help families prepare for a successful and healthy upcoming school year, Allina Health care providers like myself are available to help families verify that their child is up to date with their latest vaccinations and more.
Different vaccines work in different ways to offer protection. But with all types of vaccines, the body is left with a supply of “memory” T-lymphocytes as well as B-lymphocytes that remember how to fight that virus and prevent infection in the future.
Many vaccines require more than one dose to do their job. COVID-19 vaccines, for example, require booster doses to ensure that protection levels are adequate. The CDC also recommends getting a flu shot annually because there are different strains from year to year and protection weakens over time.
You have the power to protect yourself against vaccine-preventable diseases. Our team at Allina Health encourages you to talk to your doctor or primary care provider, nurse, or any member of your care team whom you trust about the best plan for you and your family’s health.
If you need some help figuring out if your vaccines are up to date or simply want to learn more, here are five resources to check out for National Immunization Awareness Month:
• Check out Allina Health’s immunization schedule at www.allinahealth.org to see if you and your family are up to date on vaccines.
• You can always talk to your child’s family physician or pediatrician about immunizations during well checkups. Learn more about them and set up an appointment.
