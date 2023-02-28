Health care directives tell family members and the community what kind of treatment you would like if you become ill and are not able to make decisions for yourself.
By helping a senior in your family write their health care directives in advance, their preferences for medical care can be known before they are faced with a serious injury or illness. This can spare family members the stress of making decisions while the senior is ill, and can also help prevent family arguments.
Health care directives do not have to be complicated and can be changed at any time, as long as the person is considered to be of sound mind. Health care directives also include the appointment of an “agent” — someone who is authorized to make decisions on the person’s behalf when the individual can no longer do so.
Health care directives can be written in several ways:
• Use a form provided by a doctor.
• Write down your wishes by yourself and date the document.
• Use an attorney.
• Download from the computer the legal document used for health care directives in your state.
To be valid in Minnesota a health care directive must:
• Be in writing and dated.
• Have your name clearly stated.
• Be signed by you when you can understand and communicate your health care wishes.
• Be notarized or have two witnesses.
• Include the appointment of an agent to make health care decisions for you and/or instructions about the health care choices you wish to make.
Additional information is available on the Minnesota Board on Aging’s Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433. A suggested health care directive form is available at www.mnaging.org.
Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.