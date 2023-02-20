...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A few days ago, one of my brightest friends conceded that he had had trouble reading as a child and that he hated reading into adulthood. One of my stepsons similarly struggled to read as a kid. He was supposed to practice every night, but “forgot” to bring his book home repeatedly. I wonder why. Both went on to earn master’s degrees, but overcoming the shame of not reading well had to have been a chore.
So how do we keep the shame out of reading and help children with literacy? It’s been more than 15 years that the local United Way has offered Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books throughout Rice County to children from birth to age five for free, thanks to community donations. Nearly half of all children birth to age five now get Imagination Library books sent home to them monthly in Rice County. But I have been questioning lately if the cost is worthwhile. Is Imagination Library doing its job to get children to love books?
I’ve attended Northfield Promise Reading Team meetings and Faribault Cradle to Career meetings. Recently, a couple of us concerned about pandemic learning loss gathered educators from Faribault and Northfield to discuss what they think really matters in getting children to read. I know now there is clear data showing children don’t just learn to read by having books at home; studies show they need to be taught to read.
But what about before they’re taught in school. Does being read to matter for young children? Can it prevent the awful shame associated with reading, and put a child on the road to loving books instead? I think it might, based on my understanding of Imagination Library. First of all, the child who gets an Imagination Library book each month in the mail gets excited about getting his or her own book to keep. The books chosen by the Dolly people are colorful and filled with characters kids love like llamas and trains. Studies show children receiving them ask to read to more than children who don’t.
From an academic standpoint, an Ohio State University study found some really amazing data points.
- A child who has never been read to by age five to knows 4,662 words on average.
- Reading to a child one or two times a week increases their word count to 63,570 words
- Reading to a child daily increases that count to 296,660 words.
I have also been wondering if reading physical books vs. audio books or watching a video is important in the digital age. A study by Emory University shows that when we read, neurons activate to create sensations. You gain experiences by experiencing what someone else is experiencing. And white matter in the brain, which improves communication, is improved. Does the same happen when we watch a movie or listen to a story?
I will continue to look into this and I would love your insights. Finally, let me know if you think it is important to keep Imagination Library in Rice County. You can contact me directly at elizabeth@ricecountyunitedway.org. I look forward to hearing from you.
Elizabeth Child is the executive director for Rice County Area United Way.