This column is long overdue. I’ve been a long-time subscriber to both the Kenyon Leader and the Faribault Daily News, both have which have been an influential part of my life.
My remarks are mostly about the Leader but I’m sure you can relate. I think you all can see some of the same things I enjoy in every printed edition. Here’s my outline of how I read each, which columns are my favorites and why. I might even challenge everyone to make their own list and let your editor know.
As one who spent his growing up years in Kenyon and his school years, at the time it seemed like eons, at the now absent and lamented KHS building.
That school experience, as for many of you, had a great impact on my 50-some years of life afterward. It gave me a great appreciation for the written word, particularly resulting from my high school classes in typing and journalism. That prompted this column.
First, I want to thank publishers for the new magazine format. I’s much easier to read and has new features which I enjoy.
I was happy to see Parade and the TV Guide reappear in the Daily News.
The Leader also arrives in my mailbox within the same week as publication, whereas before it might arrive a week later. That is, as others may have experienced, sometimes not until the following week due to U.S. Postal Service delivery issues. But, maybe that’s another letter to the editor.
Like everyone, I read the front-page headlines first, reading the ones that catch my attention. Those are about people I know, and community, commercial and government activities. I like to stay current with what’s happening.
In the Leader, I go to my favorite columns. First is “Another View” by Kevin Anderson, who I want to thank for the piece about my uncle, Evan Brekken, who I never knew but is my hero as a casualty at Pearl Harbor. Second is “Moland News” by Deb Aase since I recognize people she talks about because during my early years I was on the same bus route as they were.
Then it’s “Obituaries” to read about those I know, their history and the memorial plans.
Finally, “Peek At The Past” because I like history. Especially this year since 1962 was featured and had several about my graduating class in which I was featured. Maybe I’m a little ego-centric?
I do check out “Business” and “Sports” sections headlines of interest, am too old to read “Jobs” but do miss grocery ads.
Maybe I’m biased toward journalism. The last “Peek” was about me joining the Leader staff.
Yes, I am biased. I want to continue to get my print version of the news. I also trust it more than anything on the internet and some network television broadcasts.
I know the very existence of print newspapers is being challenged. Advertising revenue is dropping and conglomerates are buying them out then closing them.
My message to all is write your editors, praise them and affirm your support.
My message to the “News” and the “Leader:” Hang in there. Keep on printing.