There are responsible adults all over this country who hunt responsibly and never tire of teaching the responsibilities of gun ownership to their children.
But it is not enough. And it may never be enough. Not as long as we all do dumb things when we're kids, not when we all go through a phase in our youth when we have more hormones than neurons, not as long as there's crazy fear of everyone who doesn't look and act just like us, not as long as there are outbursts of temper and rage and hatred — and all of this in the only country in the world where guns are endlessly available.
Gun violence in this country is so prevalent that it has become a public health issue, like E. coli outbreaks, contaminated water and infectious disease. There is usually (but not always) the will to cooperate in overcoming them.
I'm long retired now, but my medical practice region in Wisconsin encompassed a thriving Amish farming community to the south of us. During a resurgence of whooping cough our public health nurses did their usual due diligence in spreading the word and arranging vaccine distribution.
The Amish, whose cultural practices were restrictive of many medical protocols, were initially resistant. But when the nurses visited their farms and explained the infectious and potentially deadly consequences of its spread to children, there was significant cooperation.
Dealing with a loving and upright population like the Amish is a universe away from the greed and power concerns of today's politics, and eliciting cooperation from this sector on the issue of gun violence is an awesome challenge. Perhaps the best one can do with some is explain just how loathsome it appears to their constituency to see them clinging to power with the help of gun money.
But one hopes that we can yet tap some small quantum of our common humanity in stemming the slaughter in this country, and to do it for the sake of our children.