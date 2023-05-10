Perhaps you know that May is National Smile Month. Did you know that it is also National Bike Month, National Military Appreciation Month, National Pet Month, and National Stroke Awareness Month among quite a few others.
Wikipedia contains a long list of month-long observances used by governments, groups, and organizations to raise awareness of an issue, commemorate a group or event, or celebrate something. Many people (including my wife) love knowing about such things, and sometimes they can serve as an incentive to do something. As I write this, it is National Butterscotch Brownie Day (Yum, where can I find one?).
Of particular interest to Lions around the United States is that May is National Guide Dog Month.
This observance was first inspired by a visit made to Guide Dogs of the Desert in California by Dick Van Patten, an actor and comedian who was also an animal welfare advocate. After learning that the costs to raise and train a guide dog exceed $40,000 and can take up to two years, Van Patten was inspired to help raise awareness and money for guide dog schools.
The Faribault Lions, as well as many other clubs in Minnesota, are strong supporters of Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills, Michigan. It was founded on April 4, 1939, by members of the Uptown Lions Club of Detroit. Their motivation was a fellow Lion, Dr. Glenn “Doc” Wheeler, who had lost his sight and wanted a guide dog.
The first class graduated in October 1939 at the cost of $600 per client/dog team. Clients were charged $150, a practice that was ended in 1958 when all services became free to clients so that everyone in need regardless of ability to pay could access the school’s program.
Today, it can cost $40,000 to $60,000 to train a Leader Dog, but there is still no charge to the client for any service, including travel to and from the school, meals, and lodging.
Leader Dogs for the Blind receives no government funding, and is 100% philanthropically funded by individual donors, Lions clubs, corporate partners and foundations.
The mission of Leader Dogs for the Blind is “empowering people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel.”
Over the years, Leader Dogs for the Blind has expanded its program to include orientation and mobility (travel using the white cane), youth orientation and mobility, and a teen summer camp, all of which are also free of charge.
If you would like to learn more about Leader Dogs for the Blind or make a donation, go to www.leaderdog.org.
A common misconception about guide dogs is that the dog knows where to go, and takes the owner there. Actually, the owner needs to know how to get to the destination and directs the dog. The dog’s main job is to get the owner there safely.
Sometimes that involves what is called “intelligent disobedience.” The owner may give the dog a command to proceed, but if the dog can see that there is danger ahead, it is trained to disobey.
Another misconception is that guide dogs are always working. A guide dog wears a harness to indicate it is working. It can be unsafe to distract a working dog, so if you see one, give them space, and don’t try to pet or engage the dog in any way. If you have a dog, keep it at a good distance.
When the harness is off, the guide dog is just like any other dog, able to play, be petted or just lay around.
A guide dog isn’t for everyone. Only about 2% of blind or visually impaired people use one. About 6–8% use a white cane, and the rest rely on their useable vision or use a sighted guide.
For those who do use a guide dog, the dog can make a huge difference in safety and independence of travel. So, during this National Guide Dog Month, let's all appreciate what they can do for our blind and visually impaired neighbors.