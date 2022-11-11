As we enter the holiday season — Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukah and Lailat al-Raghaib — we begin what is usually the busiest and sometimes most stressful times of the year. They are also the times when Lions have some of the most meaningful opportunities to demonstrate our innate caring through acts of service.
It can be our chance to feel that wonderful connection with individuals or groups whose needs we are able to meet. It can also be our way of demonstrating gratitude.
What is the difference between thankfulness and gratefulness? Pulling out the dictionary, thankfulness is defined as "conscious of benefit received and kindly disposed toward the benefactor." Gratefulness is defined as "appreciative of benefits received: willing or anxious to acknowledge or repay or give thanks for benefits."
Gratitude, then, goes beyond thankfulness. One can be thankful that they have a good paying job in this time of economic hardship. It is gratitude that inspires us to share our resources with those who have less.
As a Lion, I am thankful that I have enough to eat. My gratitude is expressed when I go to pack food at the Community Action Center for students who are food insecure over the weekend.
I am thankful for the good education that I received as a young person. I express my gratitude by joining with the other Lions in my club in donating dictionaries to every third grader in Faribault, Nerstrand and Medford.
Other Lions will be expressing their gratitude at Fareway on Saturday, Nov. 19 by ringing bells for the Salvation Army. Please express your gratitude by making a donation when you hear those bells ringing.
Now, lest you think of me as some totally altruistic person, let me assure you that I am not.
I receive benefits in return for being a member of the Faribault Lions Club. I enjoy the camaraderie of belonging to a group, and I find our meetings fun and informative (most of the time).
But I receive much more than that. My gratitude itself provides me with many benefits.
The Greater Good Science Center sites research that is starting to explore how gratitude works to improve your mental health. They mention four insights gained from their research: First, gratitude unshackles us from toxic emotions. Second, gratitude helps even if you don’t share it. Third, gratitude’s benefits take time. And fourth, gratitude has lasting effects on the brain.
Now, who wouldn’t want to be freed from the toxic emotions of our politics. Be thankful that the commercials are finally over, and be grateful that we have the right to vote in this great country when many do not. I do hope you expressed that gratitude by voting.
To feel the full benefit of gratefulness takes time and practice. Mindful.org has some good tips on how to practice gratefulness. There are many other internet sites, and countless books and magazine articles that have been written on the topic.
Before you dismiss them as some pop psychology put forth by opportunists, realize that when Harvard Medical School says that you will be happier, there is probably something to it. They suggest you write a thank-you note, thank someone mentally, keep a gratitude journal, count your blessings, pray, or meditate as ways to cultivate gratitude.
During the coming holiday season, give yourself a gift. Take the time to participate in a service opportunity. Do something for someone else. Express your gratitude.
This can not only meet someone else’s need but also your innate need to feel connected to others. You’ve probably heard the exhortation “give until it hurts.” I would suggest you “give until it feels good.”