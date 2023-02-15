We are thrilled to announce that Faribault Public Schools was one of just 12 districts in the state of Minnesota to receive the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skills Training Grant.
The grant will help with the promotion of advanced manufacturing career exposure opportunities for our students, while simultaneously strengthening the career pathways and paid work experiences within the Faribault community.
According to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the purpose of the grant is to support the development of local partnerships between schools, employers and community organizations.
These local partnerships provide students with related classroom instruction, safety training, industry-recognized credentials and paid work experience in high-growth and high-demand occupations in the industries of advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care and information technology.
Fortunately, Faribault Public Schools will receive the requested amount of $70,000 over the two-year program.
With this funding, we plan to further develop and promote our Manufacturing, Engineering and Construction pathways that launched at Faribault High School this semester.
The grant funding will allow us to strengthen our relationship with South Central College and local area businesses, in turn, strengthening experiential learning opportunities for Faribault Public Schools students.
A portion of the funds will be used for marketing and recruitment efforts, bringing awareness to the manufacturing, engineering and construction opportunities available to students.
We will be able to further develop industry-recognized credentials built into our coursework, increase student exposure to local businesses through site visits and community speakers, while enabling students to have first-hand experiences in these industries before graduation.
Molly Titchenal is career and technical education and workforce coordinator for