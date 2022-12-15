This time of year reminds me of all the things we have to be thankful for in our lives. For me, it is a time of reflection on what has happened over the last 12 months. At our house, we always are looking for ways to give back to our community.
The Master Gardener program is one of the ways I truly enjoy giving back. I get to do something I am very passionate about and work with other Master Gardeners who feel the same way I do. The more I give the more I want to do. Sharing gardening with others, what can be better than that. Ask any Master Gardener and they would say the same thing.
I am so proud to be part of a great team of volunteers who work hard at bringing that great programming to our community. I don’t say thank you enough to those volunteers, but I am truly appreciative of their commitment to the program.
We give back to our community and plants give back to us in return. Plants that are healthy and green are restorative.
Plants encourage relaxation and response in both body and mind. Having houseplants indoors benefits human health and beneficial bacteria and increases microbial diversity. Hospital patients looking outside from their room into the green color of nature decreased their use of pain medication. Plants inside and outdoors link us to nature and the great outdoors. Plants in the classroom help reduce the number of sick days for both teachers and students
I always knew that walking around my yard when I get home from work calmed me down and took the stress of the day away. Scientific evidence proves that to be true.
Even today as I was out in my yard filling my bird feeders, the snow was brilliant in the sunshine, and looking at my gardens under that blanket of snow was comforting knowing they are only dormant for a while and then spring back to life again. Those plants are giving back to us the promise of spring and another growing season. So we have to give back and share the joy of gardening with others.
It comes full circle and we are all better off with plants in our lives. Giving back with information concerning plants makes us all heart happy.
So in this season of giving back, think about ways you can share plants with your friends and family. I would be remiss if I didn’t encourage all of you to become Master Gardeners, we are always looking for new volunteers to help us spread the gardening word.
Enjoy your holiday season with your friends and family and keep those houseplants healthy and happy to help you through those long winter days and nights.
Lorrie Rugg is Master Gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties.