We were in Chippewa National Forest hunting grouse — my son, a dog, and me. I was the responsible one. The dog was a dog, a springer spaniel, sweet and lovable and a grouse finding machine. My son was perhaps in fifth grade, too young to carry a gun but eager to spend time in the woods.
We were headed back to the car, and we had a couple grouse in the game bag. After skirting about the seventh swamp on the way back to where we were parked, my son looked up at me and said, “We’re lost aren’t we dad?”
“No, not at all,” I lied. I had no idea where we were.
In those days, one navigated with a compass and a map. GPS systems were just hitting the market, cell phones didn’t exist. My economic conditions at the time would have kept me from purchasing either of them anyway. I knew what I had to do. I had to believe the compass no matter what, and head west until I hit the road we were parked on, even though it seemed we had already walked twice as far trying to get out, as we walked to get where we were.
The first reaction in a situation like this is to panic. The second is to doubt the only things that would get you out, common sense, a cool head and a compass. I think back on it now, and it wasn’t much to go on. It would have been nice to have a map, but I didn’t own one, at least not detailed enough to do any good.
But we had what we needed if we had to stay the night: a small tarp, matches, water, candy bars, and a couple hours of daylight. We continued with the compass as our guide. Generally we needed to go west. The woods where we were traveling was great grouse cover but terrible for walking.
After another forty-five minutes even the dog was looking at me like he knew we were lost too. We all stopped, drank some water and listened. Although the road we were searching for wasn’t well traveled, sometimes one can still hear a car, or a chainsaw, or people talking, but all we could hear was a wind through white pine and aspen.
My son took the compass and stepped away. When we got up to continue, he was headed about 25 degrees north of where I thought our true bearing west was to take us. He showed me true west with a gesture, and suddenly I realized something I hadn’t thought of before.
See, I have an unhealthy attachment to old double barreled, side by side shotguns. The one I carried that day was a Fox Stearlingworth, made in 1935.
It had two barrels, and I still own it 20 years later.
Every time I checked our bearings, I was cradling the shotgun in the crook of my arm. I realized that the shotgun, a huge hunk of metal, was altering the direction the compass was pointing, not by much, but by enough to throw us off course. My son had the compass far enough away so that the shotguns metal didn’t impact the reading.
I felt a little silly, but with the new accurate bearing we soon found the road and our vehicle. Everyone that spends enough time in the woods has a story about getting lost. I actually have a few.
Today, everyone has a cell phone and you can usually get service. I’ve gotten texts on an island in the Rainy River up on the Canadian border. So the contemporary outdoorsperson only needs to make sure it is charged.
Global Positioning Systems are also ubiquitous. I have one that tracks my dogs, sets waypoints for routes, counts my steps, checks my blood pressure, and tells me the elevation I’m at. GPS devices are also relatively inexpensive now, so they make great accessories for people heading to the back country. Thanks to these devices I haven’t been lost in years. I guess that’s a good thing.