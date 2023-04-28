There’s nothing like the first bike ride of the spring. The wind in your face and the way it feels to peddle strong and with a determination to reach a destination. I was once a bike commuter and rode my bike seventeen miles a day, but recreational biking is also a good time.
I attach my fly rod case to the crossbar and use the local trail systems to get to spots that would take a long time to reach on foot.
The Root River Trail allows access to miles of trout water far from any road. The Straight River Trail does the same. I hide my bike in the bushes, or lock it to a tree and head to the river to fish a stretch of good water.
If that’s not for you, just a recreational ride provides great exercise and general fun. Although when I was commuting I rode all winter, these days I embrace nice weather and my bike is stored when the weather gets bad.
Last week I decided it was time to get it ready for spring riding, and here are some tips; a checklist of things to do to ride trouble free.
I start with the tires. I usually deflate the tires slightly when I’m finished riding in the fall. So before I re-inflate them, I do a quick check of their condition. The tread needs to be good and any spots that show wear indicate the tire should be replaced. Same is true for major nicks and other damage. I ride a mountain bike exclusively and good tires add a lot to the safety of my ride. While I’m at it, I also check the rims to make sure they remain round and true.
Reinflating the tires to the correct pressure is relatively easy. The proper pressure is usually printed on the side of the tire.
The next thing I check are the brakes. Check the brake pads to make sure they aren’t worn to much. If they are, replace them. Be sure the brake pads are contacting the tire rim, and if they aren’t adjust them. Check the brake cables for fraying or other problems. If you have hydraulic brakes be sure they are in good condition.
Wiggle your wheels, headset and bottom bracket make sure everything is tight. If not your local bike shop can figure out what’s wrong and help you out.
Check the chain. If it needs to be lubricated there are many products on the market that lubricate without attracting dirt. I prefer a graphite based product and I stay away from anything too oily.
Last of all, I give my bike a good cleaning. A clean bike just seems to run better. I sometimes even give the bike a once over with car wax, then buff it out. I just do the frame and not other parts, it makes everything look better.
I keep telling myself to hang in there spring will be here soon, and when it comes I will be ready to ride.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.