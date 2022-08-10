Betsy Shallbetter, Aging Eyes Initiative community partner, is joining us at Buckham West at 10:30 a.m. today to discuss the resources available in our community through the Aging Eyes Initiative. This free program is open to the public. Drop-ins are welcome
Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging. The good news is that while it may require learning some new skills and making some adaptations, vision loss need not destroy quality of life, ability to live independently or ability to be involved in the community.
The Aging Eyes Initiative is an award-winning program of Minnesota State Services for the Blind. The program partners with individuals and organizations throughout Minnesota to help seniors adjust to vision loss by providing:
• Information about eye conditions common to seniors,
• low-vision aids and devices at no charge, and
• referrals for more extensive assistance at State Services for the Blind
WWII drawings
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring a collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and also the women who have served in the armed forces.
The program is open to the public. Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357. There is no cost for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Medicare 101
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare 101” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options, including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
The class instructor will be a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event and open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 507-332-7357
Tools for caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away, are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for Powerful Tools for Caregivers.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free wellness program designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited. Call 507-332-7357.
Plastic Recycling
On Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 9:30-11 a.m., the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics. Once they have collected enough materials, they will be made into a bench made from composite materials. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue.
Please note the times that the Lions volunteers will be in the building so that you do not miss your drop off with them. Also, we ask that you do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here. If you cannot be here on August 24, they will be back again on Sept. 2 and 28.
Gardening experience
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. Buckham West members are invited to register for a free educational program and tour of the University of Minnesota Extension’s Teaching Garden. A project of the university’s Master Gardener Program, this experience will allow participants to view plants that do well in our area, learn about seed trials that happen in the garden, and ask questions of the Master Gardeners.
Lorrie Rugg, Master Gardener Coordinator, plus additional local Master Gardeners will be our guides. Registration is required for this member-only, free event and can be done by calling 507-332-7357. All those who are registered will be asked to meet at the garden on the Rice County Fairgrounds.
Trips added
Buckham West partners with the Owatonna Senior Center for all trips. Please sign up by calling 507-444-4321. There are flyers with all details available at Buckham West. Upcoming trips:
• Treasure Island Casino on Sept. 14 and again on Nov. 9. Buckham West pick up is at 10 a.m. and return is 4:50 p.m. Price is $30 for Buckham West members or $40 for non-members and includes a $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money. Bingo is not included.
• Fall Sightseeing River St. Croix River Boat Cruise on Oct. 8. Buckham West pick up 9:15 a.m., return 4:45 p.m. Price: $60 member or $70 non-member.
•Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Buckham West pick up 4 p.m., return 9:10 p.m. Price: $60 member, $70 non-member.
Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.