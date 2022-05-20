Summer is approaching very quickly and staff are extremely busy getting all programs and facilities ready for everyone to enjoy.
One of our newest amenities is the large chair at Slevin Park. This is the park located between the two dams on N. Second Avenue by the Woolen Mill. We are still planning to add some signage but get out and take picture and share it with family and friends.
This chair was designed and built by the Faribault parks maintenance staff. They copied a design from the metro and made the plans for this chair. They did an absolutely wonderful job. It was built over the winter months after a few years of planning.
Registration is now open for all of the Faribault Parks and Recreation Summer programs. Ball programs and swim lessons and park programs can be registered for either online or in person at the Community Center. Most programs begin the week of June 6.
The Aquatic Center will be opening for the summer on Saturday June 4. Hours will vary for the first week as staff return and are fully trained.
Concerts in the park will also begin this next month. The first concert will be held on June 16 in conjunction with Heritage Days Festival. These concerts will run every Thursday this summer from June 16 through Aug. 25.
We were very fortunate to be able to receive two grants this summer to cover most of the cost of the concerts. The grants are from the Clean Water Land Legacy Amendment and the Minnesota State Arts Council.
A very popular special event that is approaching very quickly is the Muddy Mile event. This event is held at the Faribault Family Aquatic Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26. The event includes a number of obstacles and finish by climbing over a mound of dirt sliding down the back side finishing up in a muddy pond. Some of the obstacles include hay bales, climbing through spider webs, and traversing slack lines.
Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is coming right along. While it seems like we have been working through issues for about eight months, we hope to have the facility open within the next month or so.
The park will have a restroom facility, small picnic area and the overlook. It also has a very nice playground that seems to be very popular with our youth. If you have not stopped down yet to visit we invite you to do so.
Other upcoming events will include the Memorial Day Parade on May 30 and Heritage days on June 15-18. For Heritage Days, the committee is working on a number of new activities including having a fireworks display on June 15 from North Alexander Park.
Come and enjoy all of the events that are put on volunteers. Your participation at events and joining these organizations is what keeps the events going and fun for everyone in the community.