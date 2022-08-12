Primary elections were held in the city this past Tuesday. While there were no city offices on the primary ballot this election cycle (more on that topic later), there were a number of decisions to be made to narrow down the field of candidates for certain offices at the county and state levels. The special election to fill out the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s seat was also decided.


Tim Murray is the Faribault city administrator.

