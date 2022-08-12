Primary elections were held in the city this past Tuesday. While there were no city offices on the primary ballot this election cycle (more on that topic later), there were a number of decisions to be made to narrow down the field of candidates for certain offices at the county and state levels. The special election to fill out the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s seat was also decided.
The conduct and results of the primary prompted me to share a few of my thoughts and opinions on elected officials.
Prior to this year’s election season getting underway, I was asked to share my opinions (emphasis on the fact these were just my opinions, and are slanted from the view of a city employee that works for the council) on what I felt were positive attributes for City Council members.
As I put my thoughts down on (electronic) paper, I realized that while the inquiry was about City Council representation, they relate to all levels when I cast my vote for an elected office.
• General concern for improvement of the entire community and providing high quality services to residents and businesses.
• Willingness to put in the work necessary — showing up to meetings prepared, having reviewed the packet materials and researching topics as needed.
• Responsible financial decision-making, understanding that there is a limited amount of available resources, but cognizant that providing municipal services does come with a cost. Consider both upfront as well as long-term costs.
• Supportive and respectful of city staff and their work.
• Recognition of the role of city government in the community and not duplicating those services that are the responsibility of other agencies and governmental entities.
• Decision-making that has a basis in objective criteria, factual data and recommendations from boards, commissions and city staff.
• Recognition that all opinions have merit and should be encouraged.
• Supportive of council-adopted positions (even when individually disagree with the decision).
One of the outcomes of this past week’s primaries was the service of Dave Miller on the Rice County Board of Commissioners winding down. Commissioner Miller’s local public service spans over 30 years, including 10 years on the Rice County Board, over 16 years on the Faribault City Council, and a term on the Faribault Planning Commission.
Not surprisingly, when I think of the way Dave conducted himself on our City Council all those years, his approach and actions tightly align with my list above. He, and the numerous men and women that decide to run for local offices and serve, are worthy and deserving of our gratitude and thanks.
Unfortunately, these types of individuals willing to make sacrifices (time, of course, and exposing themselves to public criticism, to name a couple) to serve for the benefit of the community have become more and more difficult to find.
Case in point — the City Council has three seats up for election this fall. For those voting in Faribault this past Tuesday, you noticed there was not a primary vote to narrow the field of candidates (required had more than six people filed). This is because there were only three people who filed as candidates for City Council, in essence meaning they are running unopposed (discounting a successful write-in campaign). I bring this point up not as a complaint, but actually as a concern, as this seems to be a trend, especially at the local level.
So while it is too late to file this year for City Council (but May 2024 will be here before you know it), I will take this opportunity to put out an initial request (perhaps more of a plea?) to consider applying for a city board or commission. While we take applications all year long, fall is the time of year when more overt efforts to attract people get underway.
Please look for the notices on the city website, social media, newspaper, and other avenues and consider submitting an application. It is an excellent way to get some initial experience in an area of local government that specifically interests you, that could ultimately lead to a desire run for the City Council.
