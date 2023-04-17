Natural resources such as maple syrup, fiddlehead ferns and morel mushrooms contribute to Minnesota's social fabric and well-being by supporting our livelihoods and shared identities. Wild-growing products can be harvested for food, crafts and decorative items. Hunting for and gathering these wild edibles in woodland or home landscapes has become more popular in recent years.
There are many native plants that are considered edible, and foragers need to know how to select the right plants and prepare them correctly. Dandelions, fiddleheads, wild leeks/ramps, stinging nettles, plantain and burdock are among many yard and woodland plants that are edible in the spring.
When harvesting edibles, it’s important to use sustainable practices. There may also be foraging harvest restrictions or permits needed on public, state or federal lands.
Overall, it is okay to collect and use dead fuelwood for campfires while in a state forest. It is also okay to collect berries or mushrooms for personal use while in a state forest and pick up cones from the ground to take home. However, you must get a permit from the DNR Forestry office closest to the state forest to:
• Cut or remove any trees or plants for any reason
• Remove wood from state land boundaries
• Harvest Christmas trees or boughs
• Collect a large amount of berries, mushrooms or dead fuelwood
• Tap trees for maple syrup for personal use or for sale
Plus, there are special rules for harvesting wild rice and wild ginseng.
The "Minnesota Harvester Handbook" is an excellent resource for wild gatherers that addresses sustainable natural resource harvest practices and uses. University of Minnesota Extension and other contributors developed this resource.
The "Minnesota Harvester Handbook" highlights sustainable harvest and gathering for more than 20 non-timber forest products. This publication reviews many popular forest products like maple syrup, fiddlehead fern, birch bark, juneberry, thimbleberry, firewood, balsam boughs, red osier dogwood, and mushrooms including morel, oyster and more. Mushrooms are the biggest concern because it is vital to properly distinguish edible and poisonous fungi. The Minnesota Mycological Society is another great resource for mushroom hunters.
University of Minnesota Extension will be holding a foraging workshop at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault on April 27. This workshop will take place from 1–3 p.m. at River Bend Nature Center’s interpretive building located at 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. The workshop will discuss which plants and fungi are harvestable as well as the ethics of gathering edibles and the consequences of over-harvesting.
When foraging, it’s important to be aware of how to address invasive and endangered species. These are important considerations that you can learn more about at the upcoming foraging workshop.
The registration fee at the door will be $20 and participants will receive a hardcopy of the "Minnesota Harvester Handbook."
There may also be an outdoor hike at the end of the indoor discussion period depending on weather conditions.