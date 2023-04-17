Natural resources such as maple syrup, fiddlehead ferns and morel mushrooms contribute to Minnesota's social fabric and well-being by supporting our livelihoods and shared identities. Wild-growing products can be harvested for food, crafts and decorative items. Hunting for and gathering these wild edibles in woodland or home landscapes has become more popular in recent years.

Claire LaCanne is the University of Minnesota Extension Educator for ag, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.

