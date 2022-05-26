I had the privilege to give 35 graduation speeches as a high school principal at this time of the spring.
After a short welcome, I always said: “I am going to spend the next five minutes trying to tell high school seniors some things they may not already know.” The audience usually chuckled. Then, I relaxed and did my best to give the seniors some last free advice from their school principal.
If I had only three words of advice they would be: “Tell the truth.” If I could give three more words, they would be: “all the time.”
My mother and the Franciscan sisters, who worked with me at Immaculate Conception School, drilled this concept into my mind from a very young age. Their message was: If you told the truth, you never had to think about the story you were telling. People respect and value opinions of people they know are truthful.
Choose your friends wisely. Make sure the people around you are pulling you up and not pulling you under water. Surround yourself with positive people. Stay clear of negative people. There are people who brighten a room when they walk in while there are people who brighten the room when they leave.
Focus on the good in people, things and situations. Would you rather be in a room full of happy people focused on the good stuff or in a room with people finding fault in everyone but themselves?
Remember to share your time and talent with people in need. In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., service is the rent we pay for our time spent on Earth. Wherever you choose to live, there will be people who need your time, talent and your dollars. I have always felt energized each time I volunteer.
Each time you cross paths with a person in your life you have an opportunity. You have the chance to smile and greet them with a warm hello. You never know what that person is dealing with or how heavy the cross is they are carrying.
Your warm hello and other words you share may impact that person more than you will ever know. Think of yourself as a first responder. God is using you to impact every stranger you meet. Don’t ever waste those chances to make a difference for someone today.
Finally, we all make mistakes in life. When you hear your internal GPS shouting “recalculate, recalculate,” use this opportunity to push the reset button in your life. You may be on the wrong pathway, with the wrong people or making the wrong choices in life.
This is the time to use the anchors in your life. These are the people in your life that you can count on to for some advice. This is the time to really listen even when they may be telling you things you don’t want to hear. They love you and are being honest with you. Your new pathway will be smoother with less bumps in your road and with a gentle breeze blowing at your back.