As our students start into their last quarter of the school year, we look forward to recognizing their achievements.
This time of year we see field trips, plays and musicals, prom, and of course, graduation.
Simultaneously, our School Board and administrators are already planning for the next school year.
In March, the Faribault Public Schools School Board finalized a budget for the 2023-2024 school year. We believe that we will be able to better serve our students and families by restructuring our budget based on the needs of our students; and be better stewards of our financial resources.
The legislature approved and the governor signed into law a universal school lunch program providing free breakfast and lunch for all students beginning in September 2023. Faribault Public Schools is excited to provide a program that will be able to equitably provide food for all our students.
The Comprehensive Needs Assessment team will be providing goals for the School Board over the next two months for the upcoming school year.
Our leadership team will continue following proposed legislation at the state Capitol and its potential impacts on school funding.
We are keeping a close eye on mandates attached to the funding that could ultimately end up costing our district more money than what we would receive from the state.
We hope to have a deeper understanding of state funding toward the end of May.