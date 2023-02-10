Thinking about planting cover crops? More and more farmers across Minnesota are integrating cover crops into their cropping systems and reaping the benefits.
If you are looking to give cover crops a try, here are the most popular choices to plant locally.
1: Winter cereal rye
Not to be confused with annual ryegrass, winter cereal rye is a common cereal grain that is a real workhorse. It is by far the most commonly used cover crop and with good reason.
It is very easy to grow and great at weed suppression, scavenging nitrogen, building soil, breaking up compaction, and erosion control. Plus, it is easy to terminate too, which is why many farmers plant soybeans right into the growing winter cereal rye crop and then terminate within a week later. It is the easiest way to break into a cover crop program on your farm.
2: Annual ryegrass
Like winter cereal rye, it shares many of the same benefits but is a much better choice if you want to plant a cover crop early in the growing season because it is shade tolerant. Some varieties are better than others at overwintering, so variety selection is important. It also works well when mixed with other cover crops like kale, clover, and turnips.
3: Brassicas
Brassicas are a family of plants that include radishes, turnips, kale, canola, cabbage and mustards. These plants generally will not survive the typical Minnesota winter, so early establishment will provide the most benefits. Most of these are great at reducing compaction, adding grazing value,and loosening the topsoil. Add one or more of these to your cover crop mix, especially if you plan to use the cover crops as forage.
4: Legumes
Want to put some nitrogen into your soil for the next row crop? Consider including a legume in your cover crop mix. The most popular locally is medium red clover, but others like hairy vetch and field peas are commonly found in mixes.
As you can see, there are lots of options when it comes to selecting a cover crop. Not only do you need to think about what to plant, but you also need to determine how much, when, and have a plan for termination.
There are many resources out on the internet, but if you farm in the Midwest, your local SWCD can be a great place to get started. Here in Rice County, we have trained staff with many years of experience with cover cropping, and we also have many options for helping with the cost.
We currently have funding from $35 to $45 per acre for those who want to get started.
Give us a call at 507-332-5408 or stop by our office at 1810 30th St. NW in Faribault.