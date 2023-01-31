Water conservation doesn’t have to take hours to give you water savings. Some projects take only five minutes, once you have the supplies on hand.
Since we pay for water three times (once to purchase it from the utility, once to heat it, and once to dispose of it as wastewater), conserving water also means you save money. Many of these projects will keep on saving you money for months or years later. That makes water sense, and dollars and cents.
Watch a video about water conservation at: https://youtu.be/0YnuieoAA7w
1. Check your toilet for leaks. If it is leaking, replace the rubber flapper. According to a survey up to 20% of toilets in St. Paul leak. And that can lead to thousands of gallons of water leaking down the drain. At a recent workshop, one woman mentioned she saw a $60 increase in her monthly water bill and traced it back to a leaking toilet.
One easy way to check your toilet for leaks is to put a few drops of food coloring in the tank. Then wait 15 minutes to see if color shows up in the toilet bowl. If so then you have a leak. Go to the hardware store and get a replacement red rubber flapper. They cost $4 to $6. Replacing the flapper takes just a few minutes.
2. Run your dishwasher rather than hand-washing dishes.
Modern dishwashers use less water cleaning a load of dishes than hand-washing does. Hand-washing dishes takes about 27 gallons of water, while an Energy Star-rated modern dishwasher uses as little as 3 gallons of water to wash those dishes.
A few things to keep in mind: Run the dishwasher when it’s full. Many dishwashers don’t require that you rinse off dishes, so don’t rinse them, unless it’s required. If your dishwasher has water or energy-saving features, try them out.
3. Install a low-flow shower head.
Older shower heads use up to 6 gallons of water per minute (gpm). Newer shower heads might use 3 gpm. But a low-flow shower head uses only 1.5 gpm. Replacing a shower head is an easy process that anyone can do with a few tools, and a new shower head. Some utilities send residents free low-flow shower heads and aerators. Check with your utility. Look on YouTube for a video on how to replace your shower head.
4. Soak, lather and rinse in the shower.
I know, we all love taking long luxurious showers. Older shower heads use 6 gpm, meaning that a 20-minute shower would use 120 gallons of water. A more water-efficient way to shower involves getting your hair and body wet, then turning off the shower. Then lather up with soap and shampoo. Then turn on the shower to rinse off again. This approach might use only 10 gallons of water.
Another option is to move quickly and do all your showing in five minutes.
5. Install faucet aerators.
Faucet aerators some standard on many modern houses. These screens add air to the stream of water and reduce splashing in the sink. They also reduce sink water flow. Many sinks have a flow of 2 gpm. Installing an aerator on a bathroom sink could reduce that to 0.5 gpm while still providing enough water for washing hands and brushing teeth.
Adding or replacing an aerator takes just a few minutes. Follow directions on the package. Aerators do need to be cleaned from time to time.
There you go: five ways to save water in five minutes or less. Save water and money with these tips at home. If we each do a little, we can all do a lot.