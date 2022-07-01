As you already know, one of my top priorities is public safety and showing support for the brave men and women who keep our communities safe. Police, firefighters and EMTs all play a critical role in this effort, but what can often be overlooked is the sacrifice that their families have to make as well.
That is why I wanted to let you know about a scholarship opportunity that just opened up for children and spouses of firefighters. It’s offered by the wonderful Minnesota Fire Service Foundation, which will award at least two scholarships of $1,000 each – one for the child or spouse of a living firefighter and one for the child or spouse of a deceased firefighter. If there is enough money, more scholarships will be available.
We are so incredibly grateful for the sacrifices that firefighters make to keep us safe. This is a great opportunity for children and spouses of firefighters to make school a little bit more affordable. I hope everyone will give it serious consideration.
One important note is that applications must be postmarked by Aug. 15.
I have added a link to the application form to our website along with additional information: mnsenaterepublicans.com/minnesota-fire-service-foundation-scholarship-opportunity/
I strongly encourage everyone to apply or reach out to me if you have any questions.
Historic mental health bill signed into law
It is clear we are experiencing a mental health crisis. Too many people who are struggling are not getting the support and the treatment they need. This is especially true for folks who live outside of the metro area and certainly has been made much worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mental health bill is a badly-needed investment in mental health services across the state, so we can do a better job of reaching people who are in crisis, helping people before they ever reach a crisis point, and supporting the great mental health staff who work so hard to keep people healthy.
The new law increases hospital bed capacity, attracts new mental health care professionals, and expands the use of mobile crisis services.
Other notable provisions in the bill:
• $30 million to create an improved system to better serve those involved in the criminal justice system who are found not competent to stand trial;
• Nearly $13 million to support children and youth experiencing mental health crises, as well as provisions to establish a first episode of psychosis grant program and to set parameters for children’s residential facilities to provide crisis stabilization for children and youth for up to 30 days;
• Nearly $11 million over three years in adult mental health initiative services;
• $9.6 million for mobile mental health crisis services; and
• $4.1 million to fund grants and loan forgiveness opportunities for mental health professionals and providers.
If you have any questions about the Fire Service Foundation scholarship, the mental health bill, or any other issues we are working on at the legislature, feel free to contact me any time at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn or 651-296-0284. It is a privilege to serve you.