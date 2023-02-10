Each morning, I sit with a cup of coffee and and watch the birds in the feeder. I am a particular fan of finches and woodpeckers.
This winter, I switched to strictly finch feeders for the finches. Because they allow me to eliminate the struggle with squirrels constantly attacking the feeder. I don’t have a problem with squirrels being around, but my beagle Doc does.
Usually my training works just fine, and he’s alert but doesn’t bark. When I’m not in the room he tends to forget that training.
By feeding exclusively thistle seed for the birds, there’s nothing of interest to the squirrels.
I also feed suet to the woodpeckers. Feeding straight suet attracts a number of woodpeckers and nuthatches. I get my suet from the butcher so there are no added ingredients. The stuff that’s rolled in peanuts or berries is out of the question. I’ve got a few suet feeders on trees back by the woods. My woodpeckers are a little more skittish than the finches, that can be fed right outside the window.
I buy a standard tube feeder for the finches and I made my suet feeders form hardware cloth. I have a hook attached to the tree that I connect the suet feeder to.
I like the tube feeder because it holds a lot of thistle seed. The finches and chickadees seem to like it. They fly in at about ten in the morning and eat for several hours. Flying to the pine trees and resting before eating again. There’s constant activity.
The suet feeders are less predictable. Woodpeckers can appear at any time and are usually alone. They are businesslike: eat and then continue on their way. My woods is full of dead and decomposing trees that provide a host of insect opportunities, so the woodpeckers are well fed. Downy woodpeckers, the smallest of the regular visitors, about seven inches, look like Hairy woodpecker in miniature and are the most common at my suet feeder.
I’ve had one Red-headed woodpecker this winter and he was just passing through. Easy to identify the Red-headed woodpecker is the only woodpecker that stores food.
The star of the show in my backyard is Pileated woodpecker. They look pre-historic for a backyard bird. They are huge, at 15 to 19 inches tall. At a tree they sound like a jackhammer as they search for insects primarily ants. They do eat suet and our mature woods is an ideal habitat.
The finches at my place are Gold finches and House finches. They appear in good numbers. They are active, noisy and draw in other birds. One such bird is my favorite: the Black-capped chickadee. They are members of the Paridae family and are year-round residents of Minnesota. They swoop and linger at the feeder, active and lively. They are fun to observe.
February is national bird feeding month and with winter we’ve had, they could use the help. You will be rewarded with up-close viewing of some of nature's most interesting creatures.