Does your gut complain about your holiday eating at Christmas, New Year’s, and potentially Super Bowl Sunday? You may experience a few hours of heartburn and possibly diarrhea, and then you get better.

Scott Cody is a registered pharmacist with a passion for alternative or non-traditional pharmacy. He can be reached at 507-456-7843 or wscody@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook at scott.cody.12382.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments