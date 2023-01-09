Does your gut complain about your holiday eating at Christmas, New Year’s, and potentially Super Bowl Sunday? You may experience a few hours of heartburn and possibly diarrhea, and then you get better.
However, some people have many more and longer-lasting symptoms of gas, dyspepsia, diarrhea multiple times a day, and abdominal cramps that can put you in the fetal position. If you can’t be more than two minutes from the bathroom at any time of the day, you may have a severe chronic infection such as Clostridium difficile or C. diff.
C. diff is a nasty bowel infection that likes people who have taken a course of antibiotics, have a weakened immune system, spend some time in a hospital or long-term care facility, and are over 65.
Unfortunately, C. diff is very contagious, and because diarrhea is one of the primary symptoms, it can take some time to figure out the cause is a bacterial infection.
I recently read a story about a woman who returned from a trip to Brazil with explosive diarrhea. She received antibiotics from the ER, but the fecal material was not cultured.
She went on for five years with bouts of diarrhea, courses of antibiotics, having some good days and mostly bad. Finally, she saw a gastroenterologist and had a culture done. She was positive for C. diff.
At this point, her gut was such a disaster that even when taking an antibiotic aimed at C. diff, she didn’t have enough good bacteria to take over the landscape in her gut while C. diff was recovering from the antibiotic treatment. Each time, the infection became worse and more resistant to treatment with antibiotics.
She became a candidate for fecal microbiota transplant (FMT). If you have tried everything else, FMT sounds good.
A fecal transplant can occur during a colonoscopy. A specimen of donor stool is transferred into the infected colon. The trick is to find the donor with poop full of bacteria that the recipient is missing.
I have a few questions at this point. How do they get poop donors? How do they know what to look for in a donor? How do they determine what the recipient is missing?
I investigated what it takes to be a donor for FMT. The first step is acceptance as a donor. You have lots of criteria to meet. Becoming a donor is more complex than being accepted to Harvard. The rewards are tremendous and could result in a six-figure income if you become a regular donor.
Scientists are dealing with many unknowns when attempting to do a fecal transplant. I have mentioned in previous articles that the gut is the second brain of the body and is directly in charge of the immune system.
If the gut is not working well, the possibilities of problems are mind-numbing. Consider that somewhere between 400 to 1,200 organisms live in the intestines. Which species are necessary, and how do you find a transplant that can return the desired species to the gut? It turns out that this is an age-old problem.
Ge Hong, Chinese physician who lived 1,700 years ago, wrote about a “yellow soup” to treat diarrhea. He must have treated some bad diarrhea because the soup contained, yes, you guessed it, dried or fermented stool from a healthy person. It worked. Today, we treat bad diarrhea the same way. Only we bypass the oral intake part of the ancient procedure.
There is a commercially available FMT material called Rebyota. The fecal broth is screened for transmissible pathogens, but the product could contain food allergens.
There are lots of unknowns with FMT, similar to when doctors started doing blood transfusions. They didn’t know in the beginning that there were blood types and Rh factors. We may have similar problems with fecal transplants.
Investigators are still trying to determine what organisms are “good” for each person. I advise avoiding doing things that make C. diff a likely consequence. That means protecting our gut biome by not demanding antibiotics for viral infections and making good lifestyle choices by avoiding products that harm the gut biome.
Fixing a damaged gut biome is much more complicated than protecting a healthy biome. Start by avoiding foods that contain antibiotics. Antibiotic-free meats are available. Fried foods can disrupt the gut microbiome and cause diarrhea, gas, and stomach pain. Pre and probiotics benefit the microbiome, and you should include these items in your daily diet.
Gluten from wheat products can cause many unexpected health problems. You don’t have to be allergic to gluten, but you could be intolerant to it. Try a 30-day gluten-free diet and see if you feel better.