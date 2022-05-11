In 2014, a group of out-of-school-time providers and other stakeholders came together to dream and discuss what could be done to better support youth in Faribault — specifically, how to help them avoid substance abuse and other risk behaviors. It was an immense and multi-faceted topic, but people were enthusiastic and had a myriad of ideas. Faribault Youth Investment (FYI) was born.
The group identified Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets as a starting place. The 40 assets provided a research-based foundation, a common set of factors that, when present in young people’s lives, promote thriving. This allowed FYI to widen its focus to assess protective factors, monitor youth outcomes, and pursue strength-based approaches.
A community-wide campaign was launched, trainings were provided, and Asset Champions were publicly recognized for their influence on Faribault’s young people.
Key individuals like Nalani McCutcheon, Kathy Sandberg, Natalie Ginter, Delane James, Dr. Anne Leland, Josh Ramaker, and Kymn Anderson helped FYI identify three “buckets” of action — strategies that would lead to better outcomes for Faribault youth: youth voice, out-of-school-time supports and youth services. Along the way, youth like Kathleen Wendt, Luke Weng, and Emma Mentz sat at the table as equals in planning and implementing those early projects and activities.
Since those days, FYI has:
• hosted two youth forums where young peoples’ perspectives and ideas were celebrated;
• supported the launch of a youth-led grant making group – Faribault YouthBank – and created a Youth on Boards program;
• created an out-of-school-time network and comprehensive online directory of youth programs;
• supported the expansion of the Faribault Community School at Jefferson and Faribault Middle School;
• facilitated the start-up of the Faribault Public Schools Cradle to Career initiative;
• assisted in mobile food distribution and the establishment of a permanent food shelf during the COVID-19 pandemic
Today, renewed energy and interest around supporting Faribault’s out-of-school-time programs is palpable. The Faribault YouthConnect! Network has grown in membership and influence and will now support even more high-quality, free youth programming.
A competitive grant awarded by Ignite Afterschool will allow Faribault YouthConnect! partners to pay for more youth program staff, better supplies and creative transportation solutions. It will also bolster efforts to establish a community-wide after-school system, where multiple programs can collectively track attendance data, measure program quality and incorporate youth feedback.
In some ways, the cycle is complete: We have returned to out-of-school-time programs to support thriving youth.
The spring FYI will merge with Healthy Community Initiative (HCI). The 30-year-old organization has provided encouragement, financial resources and expertise to FYI since the beginning.
The breadth and depth of community and donor support HCI has cultivated, the infrastructure of its active board and committees, and its expansive youth development knowledge make it an obvious choice.
HCI staff members will still work intensely to grow Faribault’s Youth on Boards and YouthBank programs, as well as the Faribault YouthConnect! Network.
We are grateful for the generous support from the Faribault community over the years and are indebted to the individuals mentioned above.
The Faribault community is encouraged to learn more about HCI’s supported programs, their incredible impact and how to get involved at healthycommunityinitiative.org.