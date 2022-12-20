There is a rumor in Faribault that United Way doesn’t exist here anymore. Like Mark Twain, I must protest that the rumors of our demise are not true.
United Way had an office on Central Avenue and now it doesn’t, but we are still here, serving all of Rice County.
Now I am thrilled to say we are going to have a new presence in Faribault, in the form of a nonprofit, used bookstore. We’ll be back on Central. I can’t wait to hang out there, and I hope you’ll stop by, too.
The amazing thing to me, is how it’s come about. If you think it, and believe in it, it can happen. I was being driven to the Atlanta airport from North Carolina by my new friend Florence. It was a three-hour drive and we had a long time to chat. We barely knew each other — we’d started an online (pandemic-inspired) poetry group together — and I had just met all the members for the first time. When she mentioned that one of her favorite things to do in her small town was volunteer at a nonprofit bookstore, I felt a jolt. What a great idea. Could United Way do that?
It is now six months later, and we have space, we’re collecting books and our store is getting some renovations. The store will be real this spring, but you can already see our holiday window in the old Dandelet jewelry store on Third and Central.
What I love about this idea is that we can not only have a presence in Faribault again, we can do it by adding something Faribault doesn’t have: a bookstore. And from the comments I’ve been getting, that’s something Faribault really wants.
The idea came at just the time when an investment group had purchased 13 buildings to revitalize downtown and needed tenants. Some elbow grease, grants and, most importantly, passion from our board of directors are coming together to make what was once an idea shared on a long car ride into a happening thing.
Now we need a name. Suggestions so far include: Books Central, United Books, Second Chance Books, Page Turners and Hidden Gems. But we’d like your ideas, too, before we put our shingle out. If you have a knack for naming or the flash of an idea, please let us know by contacting me, elizabeth@ricecountyunitedway.org.
Some I’ve told about this emerging store see it as their perfect opportunity to cull through their beloved books and give them a new purpose. It can be hard to part with books that have meant something to you. But knowing they will enrich someone else’s life, and knowing any profits from the store will support a mission of helping local residents makes it a perfect time to face the cobwebs in the basement. Contact me if you want to donate gently used books.