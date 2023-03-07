The St. Urho’s Day parade committee is saddened to announce that the parade scheduled for Thursday, March 16 has been unfortunately cancelled.
For those unfamiliar with St. Urho, which seems unlikely due to the internet and the all-powerful Google, the legend written by my father the late Dr. Sulo Havumaki follows this announcement.
Now a lot has changed in the past year for this author. He’s still a retired teacher, plays the ukulele with a fine bunch of folks at Buckham Library, plays guitar at church, enjoys conquering Wordle…wait, that seems that not much has changed. I did retire from acting in plays at the Paradise Center for the Arts, primarily so I could focus on proselytizing for St. Urho. (Not that he needs it, but every little bit helps.)
The parade would travel from Christ Lutheran Church (home of Holy Smoke) down across the viaduct and meander through downtown Faribault and conclude at Central Park.
I had lined up a great lineup for the parade: jugglers, drill teams, equestrians, bands, and many Finnish vendors. Marimekko fabric and design, Iittala glassware, and Nokia telecommunications. Notice, there is no political agenda or candidates in the parade as we are uniters not dividers.
Our practice run in Menahga, Minnesota, went really well until the balloon carrying our cameras to videotape and critique was shot down — not by the Air Force or Army, but by supporters of some St. Padtrick or something. The debris fell upon the jugglers whose bowling pins and chain saws caused havoc with the drill teams who scared the equestrians who struck up the band, literally.
Insurance payouts broke the bank on this year’s festivities, but just wait. Next year is going to be great!
The legend of St Urho
by Dr. Sulo Havumaki
One of the lesser known, but extraordinary legends of ages past is the legend of St. Urho, patron saint of the Finnish Vineyard workers.
Before the last glacial period, wild grapes grew with abundance in the area now known as Finland. Archeologists have uncovered evidence of this scratched on the thigh bones of the giant bears that once roamed northern Europe. The wild grapes were threatened by a plague of grasshoppers until St. Urho banished the lot of them with a few selected Finnish words.
In memory of this impressive demonstration of the Finnish language, Finnish people celebrate on March 16, the day before St. Patrick’s Day. It tends to serve as a reminder that St. Pat’s Day is just around the corner and is thus celebrated by squares.
At sunrise on March 16, Finnish women and children dressed in royal purple and nile green gather around the shores of the many lakes in Finland and chant what St. Urho chanted many years ago.
“Heinasirkka, heinasirkka, menetaalta hiiteen.” (Translated: “Grasshopper, grasshopper, go away!)
Adult male, (people, not grasshoppers) dressed in green costumes gather on the hills overlooking the lakes, listen to the chant and then kicking out like grasshoppers, they slowly disappear to change costumes from green to purple.
The celebration ends with singing and dancing polkas and schottisches and drinking grape juice, though these activities may occur in varying sequences. –