During a brainstorming conversation last spring, we came up with the idea to create and pilot some training that would help flip the current education-based narrative on its head.
We decided to try to transform the norm of thinking about student learning from a deficit perspective — focusing on what students can’t do — to an asset-based perspective — focusing on the strengths our students bring into our schools.
Knowing it was a long shot, we applied for a grant to support this work. In late May we received the wonderful, and surprising, news that we received the award. We are thrilled to share with you the work we will be doing with some of our teachers and students this year.
At its core, this project is about embedding an asset-based mindset into the foundation of our district, and hopefully, education as a whole. To start, we are focusing on a population of students for whom deficit thinking is the unfortunate norm: English Learners.
One can understand why English Learners could be seen through a deficit lens. Often they don’t yet have the language skills to understand and master the content necessary to pass classes and make progress toward graduation.
But if you have ever interacted with a bilingual speaker, you know just how many strengths they have. Our main goal is to highlight the unique strengths these learners bring to our schools and leverage those strengths to reach high academic outcomes.
In August we spent time with our staff talking about character strengths: what they are, how to spot them in others and how to identify their own strengths as people and educators.
Following that progress, each month we will meet with this group to bring this strength-based focus to our English Learners.
Our hope is that each student and their families will be able to talk about their strengths and recognize how those strengths can help them as they progress through school and life. We also hope this asset-based perspective will be recognized by other teachers and staff members who will then want to highlight the strengths that all of their students bring into school.
So much of the national conversation about education has been focused on what is wrong with schools, teachers and students throughout the pandemic. We want to flip that conversation.
We are very excited to highlight the good things happening within our district, and more importantly, showcase just how many assets our students and teachers bring into our classrooms every single day.
Janet Lewis Muth is mental health coordinator and Katie Schultz is student success coordinator for Faribault Public Schools.
