Faribault Public Schools redefined our cultural liaison role about two years ago, when family and community engagement specialists (FACES) were introduced to buildings.
FACES are assigned to buildings to support the teacher, family and student relationship by providing language assistance and communication support between parents and school staff.
Katia Barrott and Sudi Muhidin are the two talented individuals supporting families within our Early Childhood program. Katia and Sudi work closely with our teachers to facilitate communication between: our families and the classroom staff, families who come to early childhood screening at McKinley, and special education teachers who serve families at home and students at school.
They are committed to empowering families to understand child development and the significant role parents play in their child’s development.
All of our early childhood teachers have had training on how to best support our students who are learning English at school. We’ve learned that for our young preschool students, it is critical to build a solid foundation in their home language in order to match words in a new language.
Katia and Sudi also understand the importance of students hearing their home language at school, which is why they’ve taken the initiative to read books in their home languages to our preschool classrooms. This creates a beautiful opportunity for all students to be exposed to other languages at a young age, and helps our English Learner students feel seen and heard through oral language.
Another way to support early learners at school is to provide visuals and hands-on engagement opportunities throughout learning experiences; all children learn best through play and exploration of materials.
Both women bring lots of experience working with young children and families to Faribault’s Early Childhood team. They highlight the importance of accepting and being open to learning about other cultures in a safe environment.
Classroom staff note how excited all students are when Sudi and Katia come to read and sing with their classes. One evening, a student pointed out Katia to her parents in the hallway and excitingly exclaimed, “Mom, this is the teacher that reads to us.” While all of our classroom teachers read to children daily in class, the excitement shared from a guest reader is contagious in our 3, 4 and 5-year-old children.
In late spring, Katia and Sudi presented an idea to bring a multicultural festival to our families in early childhood. Our Parent Advisory and Connections Committee got to work on this idea in the fall of this year.
We are excited to host our first annual Multicultural Festival for Early Childhood in March. All preschool classes from McKinley, Roosevelt and Jefferson are slated to attend the event, which includes tables with hands-on activities and learning experiences for our students and parents.
The week of the event, students will be learning through stories, songs and videos about children in other countries across our world. We hope this continues to open our students’ eyes to the many different ways in which we are all unique and how we can learn from one another. Parents and families from our community are also invited to participate in the festival.
Our early childhood programs strive to excel in family engagement and preparing children academically, socially, and emotionally for success in kindergarten and beyond. Families are essential to each child’s success; successful partnerships create better outcomes for all children.