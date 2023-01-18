Southeastern Minnesota, like any other region of the world, has a long natural history, one clearly seen today if you know where to look.
Danil Thorstensson is a Minnesota GreenCorps member working with the city of Faribault.
As you may know, the area was nearly completely covered by the enormous Laurentide ice sheet during the last ice age around 20,000 years ago. The glaciers advanced and retreated over the course of thousands of years, eventually disappearing from the area for good around 14,000 years ago as global temperatures rose.
What the ice sheet left over was scarred beyond prior recognition. In some areas, the ice was more than a kilometer thick, which had the effect of not only transporting a large amount of sediment hundreds of miles, but also carving massive divots in the earth.
The most dramatic of these carvings is the largest lake system in the world by area, the Great Lakes, filled with nearly 23% of the earth’s surface water, nearly all coming from glacial melt.
However, these inland seas, including Minnesota’s own Superior, were not the only legacy of this period. Almost 12,000 lakes of various sizes find their home in our state. There are hundreds of lakes within an hours’ drive from Faribault, and chances are that any one you have visited will have formed under the weight of a mountain of ice half a mile high.
The Cannon and Straight rivers, which meet near downtown Faribault, are both part of the Mississippi River watershed, with its origins in the northern glacial Lake Itasca.
Faribault’s rivers are what attracted the Dakota to form a settlement here; later, French fur trappers settled the area for some of the same reasons: easy access to the Mississippi and for its natural resources. These advantages helped the city to grow and today, over 20,000 people live in a city that owes its existence to ice sheets advancing and eventually melting.
Generations have come and gone in a city that is only possible due to the cycle of the earth’s orientation to the sun, which drove the dynamics of the last ice age and everything that it caused. Like with most things, if you know where to look, it’s possible to see in our seemingly mundane environment the products of extraordinary natural forces in our history.
