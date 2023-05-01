About one-third of all farm accidents involve children. According to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety 2020 Fact Sheet, a child dies in an agriculture-related incident about every three days. Additionally, 33 children are injured in an agriculture-related incident each day.

Claire LaCanne is the University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural Resources in Rice and Steele counties.

