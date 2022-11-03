Jeff Ettinger's CD-1 campaign has had a consistent positive message. He believes in working with Republicans.
The CD-1 campaign with Republican Brad Finstad has not been bitter. Both candidates listened and responded thoughtfully, but Ettinger emerged as the experienced and thoughtful leader. Eleven years as Hormel's CEO makes a real difference.
There was a telling moment in the campaign after Brad Finstad won the CD-1 special election following the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
On Aug. 12, the day Finstad was sworn in, he managed to vote "no" on the landmark climate, health and tax legislation. His no vote on this deficit reduction act did not stop the passage of the bill.
A yes vote could have shown his willingness to work with Democrats. With his first vote Finstad joined the negative Trump machine with what he called "an easy no."
Brad Finstad is campaigning as a Southern Minnesota farmer, but his first loyalty will be to Trump's Republican Party.
A vote for Ettinger is a vote for a leader in Southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. Leadership matters.
