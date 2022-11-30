As someone who has lived in warmer climates for most of my life (with the exception of a couple shorts stints in some frigid ones) the Minnesota winter with its frequent snow flurries and below-freezing temperatures is a new experience for me.
What I’ve learned during my time at Faribault City Hall as a member of Minnesota GreenCorps is that it can be difficult for many families to handle the cold, both in terms of the dangers of the season and the higher energy costs that it brings with it.
But what I’ve also learned, and helped spread the news about, is that there are many energy-saving and cost-saving programs available from the city and the state that can decrease the financial burdens many people in the Faribault area face.
One such program is the Home Energy Squad from Xcel Energy and CEE. Income-qualified families are eligible through this program to have an energy inspector look at your water heater, swap out inefficient light bulbs and water fixtures, old thermostats and give you tips and instructions on how to save energy and money.
Our other programs include the city of Faribault heat tape program, which provides heat tape to families in Faribault’s manufactured home communities free of charge.
Heat tape is a type of cable hooked up to a power source that keeps a home’s pipes from freezing over during the winter. For eligible families living in mobile homes, its installation is completely free. With temperatures dipping into the negatives every year, it is very important for your comfort and safety that your pipes are in good condition, and this program can ensure that.
Other programs that you may be eligible for include the Energy Assistance Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program, both through the state of Minnesota in partnership with local nonprofits and companies.
As many homes in Minnesota have outdated or ineffective insulation and appliances that unfortunately waste a lot of energy, many of us can use these programs to help pay for needlessly high energy costs and necessary repairs. The need is especially high for mobile homes, which according to the Department of Energy, waste 53% more energy per square foot than any other type of home.
The programs available from state and city alike can decrease this inefficiency and save you a lot of money on your energy bill while at the same time helping the environment.
The Weatherization Assistance program, according to the state, can save you up to 30% of your energy bill and the Energy Assistance Program can provide you an average of $500 and up to $2,000 that can be used to help with appliance upgrades, energy costs and so much more.
If you are worried about your energy bills or you find yourself cold this winter, please know that these programs are always available for you, given approval of your application.
If you would like more information on these programs in your language as well as easy access to the applications, I will include links to their respective websites below.
Home Energy Squad visits:
Faribault mobile home heat tape program:
www.ci.faribault.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/7891/2022-HRA-Heat-Tape-Program-Application?bidId (or visit Faribault City Hall for more information)
Minnesota Weatherization Program: mn.gov/commerce/consumers/consumer-assistance/weatherization
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program: