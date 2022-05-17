Have you been noticing issues with your ash trees? If you are seeing holes in the trunk, seeing bark slough off, observing lots of woodpecker activity, or noticing that your tree is not leafing out like usual, your ash tree may be displaying symptoms of infestation by emerald ash borer.
As you probably know by now, emerald ash borer (EAB) is a small beetle whose larvae feed on the inside of trees, making it difficult for the tree to transport nutrients and water. Unfortunately, once an ash is attacked by EAB, it will be killed if it is not protected. If you notice these symptoms in your ash tree, you may be wondering about treating or possibly removing your tree.
In general, once an ash is infested, it is often killed in about four years or less. The progression of symptoms usually goes like this:
Symptoms are difficult to notice at first. During the second year, woodpecker pecks and thinning foliage begin to be apparent.
By the third year, woodpecker activity is more common and canopy thinning is more pronounced. Vertical bark cracks may also be apparent due to the tree trying to heal over old galleries.
By the fourth year, the canopy has seriously declined and may even be dead.
This progression of symptoms can be disheartening. The good news is that ash trees can be protected from EAB with available insecticides. However, it is not always worth treating your tree once you know it’s infested.
The way I like to think about it is that an effective insecticide may stop additional damage, but it cannot reverse the damage that has already occurred. Insecticide treatment is recommended if more than 50% of your tree’s canopy is still healthy.
You will want to look at the tree and decide if there is already significant canopy dieback or if the tree is still relatively healthy. Most insecticides used for EAB are systemic, meaning that the insecticide is transported within the tree. So, a tree must be healthy enough to move a systemic insecticide up the trunk and into the branches and canopy.
The general recommendation is that if more than 50% of the canopy has died, then it is too late to save the tree.
If you decide that your tree is beyond saving, you may want to remove it. However, now is not the right time to remove ash trees.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture does not recommend removing or pruning ash during the Emerald Ash Borer active period, which is May 1 to Sept. 30. Cutting trees during the active period increases our risk of causing EAB to spread.
If you want to protect your tree by treating it proactively, you will want to find out how close you are to the nearest infestation. If your ash tree is beyond 15 miles from any known infestation, you do not need to treat it until EAB is confirmed in your area. You can track occurrences of EAB at z.umn.edu/EABinMN.
Because EAB can fly and infest nearby ash trees, avoid removing ash branches, stumps and trees. Only prune or remove trees if absolutely necessary and transport wood to the nearest ash tree waste disposal site.
Emerald ash borers generally have a one-year life cycle that can extend to two years in a vigorously growing tree. Adults emerge from ash trees any time from late May to August. After feeding on leaves, adults mate and females lay eggs on the bark or in small cracks. Eggs hatch in seven to ten days.
The larvae tunnel under the bark of ash trees and feed until fall. The fully grown larvae live through the winter in chambers constructed under the bark. They transform into pupae in early spring.
The pesticides available for treating EAB have been shown to be effective in protecting ash in university research trials. Some products are available to residents so they can treat ash themselves. Larger ash trees are generally best treated by a professional arborist.
Measure the distance around the trunk at 4.5 feet above the ground and divide it by three. Trees larger than 15 inches should be treated by a professional.
Trees do not build up resistance because of the pesticide applications and need to be treated on a regular basis (every one to three years depending on the pesticide that is used).
EAB larvae create winding, S-shaped galleries in the outer sapwood and in the tissue (phloem) that carries food from the leaves to the rest of the tree. Not all galleries in ash are caused by EAB. These tunnels girdle the trunk and branches, interrupting the flow of water and nutrients.
Adults emerge in spring creating small, one eighth-inch D-shaped exit holes. These holes might not be visible right away.