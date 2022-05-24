Your Faribault Chamber has had a pretty good spring. Some of our most important work – which we refer to as our “Visionary Agenda” has gotten some well-earned traction after over three years of effort.
Our Excellence in Education initiative strives to support and enhance opportunities for every Faribault student to find a pathway to success. Our members have been amazingly supportive of work that both South Central College and Faribault Public Schools have been doing side-by-side with Faribault businesses.
The Chamber was recently approved for a grant to continue these efforts from the Department of Education. We’ll be expanding our role in helping to bring business and education together and helping lead and organize efforts to prepare students to enter the workforce. We are confident that intentional efforts to engage the private sector in education, along with other institutional partners, will continue to improve student success.
Another priority is leadership collaboration. We understand that that City Council, County Board of Commissioners and School Board really do have full plates.
Each have priorities and challenges on their respective agendas that they are responsible to the taxpayers to address and manage. Each of these important groups of leaders has done a pretty good job for our town and we’re grateful for their service.
The Chamber recently had an opportunity to lead a conversation at a joint meeting between all three groups and the outcomes are positive. We discussed housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; and day care with early childhood education opportunities.
I’m proud to report that those conversations have brought about some real “what if we worked together” ideas. In fact, as a follow-up we had attendees join our housing committee on a discovery mission for small home solutions to our housing needs.
That brings us to a third priority: housing. We’re doing our best to map out innovative ways with our committee to inspire more home-ownership opportunities for our workforce.
Our businesses know that homeowners are more likely to be long-term employees. Data shows that children in owner-occupied homes do better in school. We also know that home-ownership is a first path to having families grow wealth which can help alleviate generational poverty.
What we’ve learned in our committee work is that in order for Faribault to start making headway on our home-ownership opportunities we have to get innovative. Our housing team and our commitment to action are both growing. I believe that the awesome partners – public and private who are at the table right now are going to help us make an impact on this opportunity to improve our town.
I have some space left so I’ll also touch on a fourth priority from our Vision Task Force and that’s a fabulous downtown. This important public space, which is mostly privately owned, really is a gem.
While there are many opportunities to continue improvements in our historic district, we’re graced with several legendary businesses (sorry I can’t list you all, but we love you) and many recent additions. But some help is needed to shore up the real estate.
The Faribault Industrial Corporation has recently entered into a partnership agreement with a growing plan to invest in buildings and improvements. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) recently awarded the Chamber/Chamber Trust a grant to help with rehabilitation of property and the City of Faribault HRA and EDA have also committed to partnering in this endeavor for improving the downtown.
So yes, it’s been a pretty good spring for Faribault. The Chamber is grateful for the budding partnerships and the support for the work we’re helping organize. We know that these are the most important things for our town and we’re proud to do this work for our friends, neighbors, members, their employees and all of our families.