Dry weather causes yard and garden challenges, some of which are obvious while others are more subtle. The largest, most obvious insects we see during periods of dry, hot weather are grasshoppers.
Last summer’s drought likely means we had a large grasshopper population going into this year, and the dry weather we are experiencing means that the population continues to grow. In a normal year, grasshoppers can be a nuisance in a garden, but during an outbreak year, they can present a real threat to gardens, shrubs and small trees.
There are a few species of grasshoppers in Minnesota, though they all have similar biology and life cycles. There is one generation a year, and small grasshoppers look like miniature versions of adults. Regardless of age or size, grasshoppers feed on leaves, creating unsightly holes.
Gardeners often want grasshoppers gone. They are big, obvious bugs and can make big, obvious holes in leaves.
When thinking about if it is worth it to do something about grasshoppers, think about how much feeding you are seeing and where you are seeing the feeding.
It is also important to think how grasshopper populations could change with the weather. The reason we don’t have large grasshopper populations during rainy years is that the wet weather promotes the development and spread of a grasshopper-killing fungus. If we continue to get some rain here and there, that could allow the fungus to take a bite out of grasshopper populations.
Watering areas around your gardens can help slow down grasshopper feeding. Keeping green grass will encourage grasshoppers to feed there instead of on the garden plants that you’d like to preserve. Also, leaving a border of tall grass around the yard can give grasshoppers a food source that may keep them from moving into the rest of the yard as quickly.
You may also be willing to sacrifice some plants in your garden to save others. I have seen grasshoppers in cover crop areas around vegetable gardens, and though they fed on the alfalfa in the cover cropped area, they were not feeding on the vegetable plants. In that situation, I’d be concerned that cutting the cover crop would encourage the hoppers to choose veggies instead. It’s better to just let them eat the cover crop.
Grasshoppers are often not worth treating. Plants can tolerate feeding. So it usually isn’t worth treating over a few holey leaves.
Grasshoppers are also large and highly mobile, making it difficult to use pesticides on them. Attempts to treat grasshoppers in gardens are often unsuccessful, and the pesticides can have unintended effects on pollinators and other good bugs.
If you have had major grasshopper damage in the past, there are organic-approved baits available. These baits contain a microbe that kills grasshoppers. It is most effective when grasshoppers are small, so if you are seeing many small grasshoppers in areas with a history of issues, get the baits out as soon as possible.