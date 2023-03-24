In February, a debate took place on the Senate floor over whether or not Minnesota should offer driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. Following the approval of the measure known as HF4/SF4 by both the MN House and Senate, the bill was sent to Gov. Tim Walz, who enthusiastically signed the bill into law on March 7, 2023.

Laura Heikes is a business owner, mother, writer and a member of the Southern MN Republican Voices. She lives in the upper reaches of Senate District 58.

