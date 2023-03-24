In February, a debate took place on the Senate floor over whether or not Minnesota should offer driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. Following the approval of the measure known as HF4/SF4 by both the MN House and Senate, the bill was sent to Gov. Tim Walz, who enthusiastically signed the bill into law on March 7, 2023.
According to the Migration Policy Institute, this could affect approximately 81,000 Minnesotans who currently lack permanent legal status.
This measure drew a great deal of support from our immigrant community, along with faith leaders and business owners who interact directly with this demographic. Those who argued in favor of making the change to Minnesota law cite the need for these community members to be able to legally drive to work, doctor’s appointments, schools and other various activities. While few dispute the utility of the driver’s license, others pointed to some of the more concerning implications.
Before we consider that side of the debate, it seems relevant to point out that, until 2003, Minnesota did grant driver’s licenses, no matter one’s immigration status. However, following the 9/11 attacks, Gov. Tim Pawlenty prohibited illegal immigrants from obtaining licenses in our state having determined that terrorists used state identifications to board airplanes used in the attacks.
This brings us back to one of the arguments against the law. Namely, there are no protections in place preventing bad actors from perpetrating a similar sequence of events as experienced in the 9/11 attacks, particularly because Real ID provisions are not yet in full effect in Minnesota. Additionally, MPR News reported the defeat of a GOP amendment that would have required vehicle services officials to verify that applicants are not named in criminal databases.
Another significant concern is that this law puts the integrity of our elections at risk. Minnesota law provides that a driver’s license is sufficient identification for a person registering to vote on Election Day. Nevertheless, DFL legislators defeated amendments to prevent licenses issued to illegal immigrants from being used for voting.
The law as passed specifically provides that no distinction may be made between the license of a Minnesota citizen versus that of a non-resident license holder. In fact, the law makes an explicit directive that the license “must bear NO indicator or design that relates to the lawful presence or the citizenship of the license holder.”
Meanwhile, a review of the Secretary of State website verifies that there is essentially nothing preventing an illegal immigrant who holds a MN driver’s license from registering in-person on Election Day and casting a vote. While it is not technically legal, it is easily achievable which seems like a much warranted cause for concern.
With a political climate that continues to be fraught with questions regarding our election integrity, it seems reasonable that this simple precaution should have been implemented by our Legislature. One must wonder why the DFL chose to block such a simple measure.
Regardless, the law goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.
Laura Heikes is a business owner, mother, writer and a member of the Southern MN Republican Voices. She lives in the upper reaches of Senate District 58.